SP Energy Networks upgrades operational telecoms network in Scotland

As it looks to evolve its operational services by enhancing network resilience and enable faster fault response, SP Energy Networks’ (SPEN) has awarded Vodafone a four-year contract to provide operational telecoms projects and operational network operations management support across its electricity transmission and distribution networks in Scotland.

The networks division of ScottishPower, SPEN’s stated mission is to keep electricity flowing to 3.5 million homes and businesses throughout Central and Southern Scotland, North Wales, Merseyside, Cheshire and North Shropshire.

By deploying Vodafone technology, services and expertise, SPEN is said to be looking to future-proof its network, ensuring it can support demand and the transition to cleaner energy, increasing network resilience, maintain existing assets and connect more clean power to the grid.

“We’re delivering the biggest upgrade our grid has ever seen, ensuring our electricity network supports a cleaner and greener future for us all,” said SP Energy networks head of smart grid operations Paul Garston. “Having the right partners is key to achieving that ambition, so it’s great to welcome Vodafone on board to maintain and modernise our operational telecom infrastructure and ensure it continues to deliver for our customers and communities for years to come.”

Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone said that it will undertake capital project delivery to modernise operational telecoms used by SPEN to operate its electricity network consisting of 19,500 substations, 23,000km of overhead lines and 41,000km of underground cables, which keep electricity flowing to two million homes and businesses throughout central and southern Scotland.

In addition, Vodafone will provide fixed, mobile and satellite connectivity, routine maintenance and operational services to help secure and manage SPEN’s electricity network and to support the fast and safe correction of faults when they occur.

Outlining what the operator believes it can bring to project, Tom Stockwell, head of key accounts at Vodafone UK, said: “We have a strong track-record in helping our energy customers with their digital ambitions and we are delighted that SPEN has selected us as its trusted partner to maintain and modernise its infrastructure.

“It is not only about future-proofing SPEN’s distribution and transmission networks, but also using connectivity on The Nation’s Network to bring about new capabilities that benefit everyone – consumers, businesses and our environment. We are looking forward to working with SPEN on this exciting and innovative project.”

The operator was also keen to emphasise the potential advantages of its now authorised merger with Three UK, part of which will lead to the construction of a nationwide 5G network in Scotland after a commitment to making a £11bn investment to deliver 5G Standalone coverage to 89% of the country’s landmass.

Vodafone has made recent acceleration in rolling out mobile connectivity in Scotland, bringing 5G to major Scottish cities, airports and universities, as well as introducing 4G coverage across rural areas through the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme.

The deal with SPEN, which has sustainability at its heart, comes just after Vodafone UK announced that it had worked with Ericsson to successfully reduce daily power consumption of 5G Radio Units by up to 33% in trial sites across London.

The firms added that the results come from a trial of Ericsson’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered software solutions, including the Service Continuity AI App suite with Intelligent Energy Efficiency.

The later is designed to dynamically manage a network’s energy needs without compromising on performance, supporting operators to reduce their operating expenditure (OPEX) and carbon emissions.