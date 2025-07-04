O2 boosts 4G, 5G network capacity

O2 has embarked on a network upgrade in Scotland designed to ensure that customers visiting many of the country’s most remote holiday spots can stay connected.

The operator noted that millions of British holidaymakers will be having a staycation this summer, with research from O2 showing nearly half of which (48%) are planning a getaway in Scotland, and that one in three say mobile coverage influences their destination, with upgraded 4G and 5G coverage a necessity.

O2 research also found that amid the cost-of-living crisis, 41% are staying in the UK to save money, while 25% are opting for Scotland so their pets can join the adventure. Cultural influences also play a role, with 13% inspired by TV and films shot in Scotland – from Outlander to The Traitors and Trainspotting.

The research also revealed that while many holidaymakers are eager to get off the beaten track, they don’t want to go entirely off-grid. Some 62% worry about getting lost without GPS, while over half (55%) fear not being able to find or contact their accommodation.

Nearly half (48%) are concerned about locating nearby places to eat, drink or explore, and 43% say streaming music or podcasts is key to their holiday experience. Almost a third (31%) of families said reliable mobile signal was essential to keeping children entertained during travel.

The network upgrades extend to popular tourist centres, with 782 upgraded postcodes in Edinburgh and major improvements in coverage across the Highlands. Over the past 12 months, O2 has boosted 4G and 5G network capacity in more than 13,000 Scottish postcodes, including some of the UK’s most remote destinations. On top of this, O2 has recently installed small cells in Perth, as well as switching on its next-generation 5G standalone network in Stirling.

Recent upgrades in unique Scottish tourist destinations include Corrour Station, the UK’s highest and most remote railway stop, famously featured in Trainspotting; Barra Airport, the only airport in the world with a scheduled beach runway and tidal timetable; Loch Ossian Eco Hostel; and Glen Affric Hostel, reachable only by foot or bike.

Commenting on the upgrades, Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, said: “Scotland has always been one of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the UK, but now it’s better connected than ever before. Thanks to O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan, whether they’re hiking the Highlands, flying into Barra, or visiting a rural island, visitors can stay connected when and where it matters most.”

O2’s Mobile Transformation Plan is focused on expanding 4G and 5G coverage, a dedicated small cell roll-out to boost capacity in dense urban areas and using modern services to address persistent network pain points including along railway lines, at airports, on motorways and in stadiums and arenas.

O2 has also announced a deal with Vodafone to acquire 78.8 MHz of spectrum, bringing the operator’s total spectrum holding to approximately 30% of UK mobile spectrum.