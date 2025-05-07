DCC signs contracts for major smart meter network upgrade

Following an 18-month competitive procurement, which is said to have focused on improving cost and technology benefits for its customers and energy consumers, the Data Communications Company (DCC) is partnering with service providers IBM UK, CGI, Netcompany and Vodafone to upgrade Britain’s smart meter network.

The DCC describes its network as “a unique national asset” that delivers energy data securely, reliably and cost-effectively from homes and small businesses to energy suppliers. The DCC designed, built and manages the technology infrastructure that underpins the smart meter roll-out across England, Scotland and Wales, offering a platform for digitising the power grid – a key step in Britain’s path to net zero.

The national smart meter network operated by the DCC is the largest communications network in the country and forms the digital spine of our transforming energy system. Currently, there are over 34 million meters connected to the network which reaches into more than 20 million British homes and small businesses – with over 2.5 billion messages transmitted over the network monthly.

The network also facilitates the National Energy System Operator’s (NESO) Demand Flexibility Service, the scheme for households and businesses to receive a financial incentive for shifting their consumption from peak times.

DCC estimates meters on its network have to date prevented the release of more than 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. It cites government research showing that the smart meter roll-out will save a total of 45 million tonnes of carbon between 2013 and 2034. The DCC added that with well over half of British homes connected to the national network, the use of smart meters is preventing the release of over one million tonnes of carbon per year.

Among other facets, the upgrade is also designed to enable the modernisation of the infrastructure Data Service Provider (DSP) platform, seen as crucial to the smart meter network, as it controls messaging between smart metering equipment and energy suppliers, network operators and other users.

This messaging is said to be crucial in enable critical functions to take place, such as pre-payment meter top-up, and allow for the collection of data needed for energy supplier billing, settlement or other industry-wide innovative purposes.

The DCC said that the DSP data solution will evolve and develop over time, enhancing the security, capabilities and stability of the smart metering network. It is now working with the partners to undertake the design, build and test of the new service.

“Smart metering is central to Britain’s energy transition to net zero and the DSP is fundamental to the smart system,” said DCC chief executive officer Chris Lovatt. “As part of the transition, it is crucial that we drive the best possible outcomes for our customers and energy consumers.

“The enhanced design and contracts delivered by this new DSP platform will enable DCC to deliver better value for money, while driving flexibility, stability and security. We are looking forward to welcoming IBM as a new partner, and building upon our existing partnerships with Netcompany, CGI and Vodafone as we work together on this exciting journey.”

Tara McGeehan, president of UK and Australia at CGI, added: “CGI is much looking forward to working as System Integrator for the modernisation of the Data Service Provider data system.

“This appointment will allow us to use our knowledge and expertise to support DCC to achieve better outcomes for customers and continue to deliver great value for money and efficiencies through our innovative integration solutions.”

Vodafone Business UK CEO Nick Gliddon said: “Smart meters are central Britain’s journey toward a more sustainable, efficient energy system – and the Data Service Platform is the intelligence behind it all. At Vodafone, we're proud to expand our role in this national infrastructure by providing the fixed connectivity between energy providers and the DSP.”