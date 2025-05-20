DigiCert and Panasonic team to accelerate adoption of Matter smart home devices

Panasonic Industry Europe has announced that it will integrate DigiCert Device Trust Manager into its PAN-MaX intelligent manufacturing service for “seamless” certification of its interoperable smart home devices with the Matter certification standard.

Panasonic Industry Europe and DigiCert believe their partnership comes at a critical time as smart home device manufacturers face rising pressure to meet security, compliance and interoperability demands amid rapid market growth. Citing research published by Fortune Business Insights, the firms said the global smart home market is projected to grow from $147.52bn in 2025 to $633.20bn by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%.

Matter is the interoperability standard launched by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and developed by the leading names in smart home technology , including DigiCert and Panasonic. Matter aims to create a universal language that allows internet of things (IoT) devices to communicate across ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The organisation says that for manufacturers, Matter compliance isn’t just a feature – it’s a requirement. Each Matter device has a Device Attestation Certificate (DAC), a digital proof of compliance issued by a CSA-approved Product Attestation Authority (PAA). DigiCert is a PAA with many Matter certification customers. Matter adds that without a DAC, a device simply won’t function within an ecosystem, creating delays, challenges and missed opportunities in an ultra-competitive market.

To this end, the integration of DigiCert Device Trust Manager with Panasonic’s PAN-MaX service is designed to streamline Matter certification and accelerate the delivery of secure, standards-compliant devices. According to DigiCert and Panasonic Industry Europe, the ultimate aim of the integration is to provide manufacturers with a faster, more efficient production process.

The two companies are confident that the integration will provide manufacturers with a number of key benefits, such as automatic DAC issuance, built-in security and compliance, and faster time-to-market.

Specifically, they assure that in terms of DAC issuance, certificates are requested and applied in real time, without manual intervention, and DAC provides encryption, identity and authentication to IoT devices. In addition, wireless modules are Matter-ready, with authentication built in from day one, and there will be no more waiting for manual certificate approvals because security will take place on the production line.

By combining Panasonic’s…PAN-MaX certification service with DigiCert’s industry-leading attestation services, we’re making sure manufacturers have an effortless path to Matter certification without trading speed for security Chetan Joshi, Panasonic Industry Europe

“DigiCert is a key contributor to Matter and one of the few trusted authorities that can issue Matter device attestation certificates,” said Kevin Hilscher, senior director of product management at DigiCert.

“Through our partnership with Panasonic Industry Europe, customers can now request certificates instantly through a fully automated system, eliminating extra steps and streamlining security. The process helps manufacturers focus on innovation, ensuring that security and Matter certification accelerate business rather than slow it down.”

Chetan Joshi, lead product manager at Panasonic Industry Europe, added: “The smart home revolution requires a foundation of trust to thrive. Panasonic Industry Europe and DigiCert are setting a new standard for trust, where smart home devices aren’t just connected, but are secure and certified from the moment they’re built.”

