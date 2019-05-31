Slowing smart meter roll-out puts 2020 deadline at risk

The UK’s Smart Meter Programme installation rate slowed by almost a fifth year-on-year during the first three months of 2019, putting the government’s target for every home and small business in the UK to have been offered a smart meter by the end of 2020 at risk of being missed.

New statistics released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) have revealed that from January to the end of March, 1,031,600 smart meters were installed by the large energy suppliers – those defined as having over 250,000 gas or electricity customers, including the likes of British Gas, E.ON, EDF, Npower and SSE. This is a drop of 6.7% compared to the last three months of 2018, and 17% compared to the same period last year.

This means there are now 15.97 million smart meters in domestic properties – 15.32 million owned by large suppliers and 653,000 by small ones – which is a rise of 6.9% on last quarter’s cumulative total.

A further 2.3 million smart meter units are also operating in non-smart or traditional mode, which means either they cannot communicate with the wide area network (WAN) specifically set up for them; that customers have switched to a supplier that cannot operate their specific model due to lack of interoperability; that the meter was installed in traditional mode; or that the smart meter is installed but is yet to be commissioned, i.e. in a new-build property.

At these rates, it would now be virtually impossible for every home and small business property in the UK to receive a smart meter in time for the Smart Meter Programme to hit its targets.

In its report, BEIS said: “Energy suppliers are responsible for maintaining and delivering the installation of smart meters for their customers, and are free to plan the roll-out in a way that suits their business and the needs of their customers, subject to the requirement ot complete the roll-out by the end of 2020.

“As such, energy suppliers proposed approaches to the roll-out vary and take into account factors such as the location of their customer base, installation workforce, and when their customers would need traditional meters replaced on a routine basis,” said the report. “The approaches adopted by energy suppliers may also change as they progress through the roll-out. Fluctuations in the number of smart meters installed each quarter is therefore expected.”