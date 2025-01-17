Smart metering reaches 20 million premises across Britain

An installation by energy provider EDF at a home in Ayr, Scotland, has become a milestone in the UK’s connected energy industry, marking the 20 millionth connection made on Britain’s national secure smart metering network, which is built, operated and maintained by the Data Communications Company (DCC).

The DCC describes its network as “a unique national asset” that delivers energy data securely, reliably and cost-effectively from homes and small businesses to energy suppliers. The DCC designed, built and manages the technology infrastructure that underpins the smart meter roll-out across England, Scotland and Wales, offering a platform for digitising the power grid – a key step in Britain’s path to net zero.

The organisation estimates meters on its network have to date prevented the release of over 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and cites government research showing that the smart meter roll-out will save a total of 45 million tonnes of carbon between 2013 and 2034.

The DCC added that with well over half of British homes connected to the national network, the use of smart meters is preventing the release of over one million tonnes of carbon per year – equivalent to taking a million cars off the road.

Smart meter users also have access to the Demand Flexibility Service, which incentivises consumers to shift their consumption away from peak times, helping to balance the grid and reducing the need for additional fossil fuel generation.

As it marked the landmark installation, the DCC noted that its network boasted a monthly installation rate increasing by 300% in 2019, and more than doubling in size in 2019 and 2020. The biggest year yet for the national smart meter roll-out was 2021, when it grew by eight million meters, while 2022 saw the highest data traffic to date, growing 70% over the year. More than 99.3% of premises across Great Britain are currently covered by the DCC smart meter wide area network.

Commenting on the milestone deployment and the stakeholders making it possible, DCC chief operating officer Penny Brown said: “I am so proud of all the work that has made today’s announcement possible, and tomorrow’s goals ever more attainable. Together, we are helping Britain and British energy consumers to decarbonise and save money through smarter use of energy.

“With this latest milestone of connecting to 20 million premises across Britain, DCC and the energy industry continue to demonstrate our commitment to making Britain more connected, so we can all lead smarter, greener lives.”

EDF director of retail Rich Hughes added: “We’re thrilled to have completed the 20 millionth smart meter connection. We’re determined to help our customers realise the benefits of smart meters – saving both cash and carbon. [We can] give customers free electricity for reducing energy use during peak times and will be vital in delivering a flexible, greener grid in future.”