ScottishPower charges up connectivity with BT

There’s probably no more crucial industry to be in right now than energy supply, and hoping to strengthen connectivity throughout its network of windfarms and offices, ScottishPower has engaged BT to supply integrated and bespoke telecommunications services to approximately 100 locations across the UK, France and Germany.

As part of the multimillion-pound contract, BT, which claims to be the leading provider of critical national services in Scotland, will deliver a range of robust connectivity solutions to ScottishPower by securely connecting its hard-to-reach rural green energy sites and helping ScottishPower to future-proof its IT network. This will also help the power company increase its capacity to provide clean, green energy to facilitate the UK’s progress to net zero.

The energy company’s ambitious growth plans include expansion of its existing onshore wind portfolio and investment in new, large-scale solar projects and innovative battery storage systems. This strategic partnership between BT and ScottishPower will aim to facilitate that growth in capacity.

Specifically, BT’s connectivity will aid ScottishPower’s operational technology on its windfarms, allowing controllers to monitor areas like turbine temperature, operating efficiency and the amount of electricity being produced by the site, helping manage the windfarm and the assets on it more efficiently.

“ScottishPower is at the forefront of the delivery of the UK’s Net Zero targets and the transition to a more sustainable future,” commented Allan Ferguson, UK director of infrastructure, operations and communications at ScottishPower.

“As we grow our renewable energy generation, investing in more wind farms, battery storage and green hydrogen production facilities, IT needs to ensure it supports the business growth, and BT is helping us achieve that by helping to future-proof the IT network. I look forward to working with BT in delivering this strategic award,” he added.

Currently, BT Group buys 100% of its energy from renewable resources, including Scottish wind farms. It also plans to accelerate responsible, inclusive and sustainable growth over the next decade as part of its manifesto to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2030.

Commenting on the deal, Alan Lees, director for BT’s enterprise business in Scotland, said: “As a critical enabler and as one of the largest employers in Scotland, BT offers unparalleled networks for people, businesses and public services here. We understand critical national services and, like ScottishPower, we also want to power Scotland’s green economic growth. We are therefore delighted that ScottishPower has trusted and awarded us with this multimillion-pound contract as the provider of choice to run its national infrastructure.

“At BT, we pride ourselves on offering unrivalled, robust and reliable network solutions for our customers, including ubiquitous connectivity in hard-to-reach rural sites. We look forward to providing integrated solutions to meet the needs of ScottishPower and its customers as we work together to help to support the growth of renewable energy.”