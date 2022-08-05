Datacentre sector hits back at claims that West London electricty grid capacity crunch is its fault

The notoriously secretive datacentre industry has found itself villainised by the national press as being an insatiable, power-hungry entity that is sucking the West London electricity grid dry and exacerbating the capital’s housing crisis.

This is on the back of a briefing note, distributed to property developers and trade associations on 22 July by the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Development Service, entitled West London electrical capacity constraints, that said a “rapid influx” of server farms along the M4 corridor has left the electricity transmission and distribution networks in the London boroughs of Ealing, Hillingdon and Hounslow suffering capacity issues.

“Datacentres use large quantities of electricity, the equivalent of towns or small cities, to power servers and ensure resilience in service,” said the note, seen by Computer Weekly. “The scale of electricity demanded by these datacentres… [has absorbed] the remaining electricity capacity in SSEN’s [Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks] West London region for the remainder of the decade.”

As a result, the developers of major housing, commercial and industrial developments have told the GLA that they face a wait of “several years” to have their builds hooked up to the grid, with some applicants being told it could take until 2035 to get a grid connection.

The Financial Times ran a story about the note’s contents, with the headline “West London faces new homes ban as electricity grid hits capacity”.

However, it appears the contents of the GLA’s briefing note may have been sensationalised somewhat, with energy market sources telling Computer Weekly that there is no immediate shortage of power capacity in West London.

“Instead, the constraints discussed are the volumes contracted in some cases for post-2030,” they said. “There is no ban on new-building housing developments due to electricity connections.”

Eddie Lavery, Hillingdon Council’s cabinet member for residents’ services, described the Financial Times reporting of the matter as a “somewhat scaremongering story” that had “blown the reality of the situation out of proportion”.

He said: “We are not aware of any housing schemes planned for the borough being affected. There is also evidence that power capacity has been reserved for developments that may never take place and this latent capacity should be made available to schemes that will be delivered.

“We understand the GLA is working hard to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. In the meanwhile, we have every confidence we’ll be delivering on our housing promises.”

What are Ealing and Hounslow Councils saying on the matter? Hillingdon Council has effectively rubbished claims that its housing development plans are under threat because of the grid creaking under the weight of demand from datacentres. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the London Borough of Ealing said the local authority is “deeply concerned” by the matter and is “currently reviewing” how the GLA’s briefing note will impact on its “substantial” housing development programme. “In the middle of an affordable housing crisis in Ealing and across London, it is vital that we are able to continue building new genuinely affordable homes to let,” the spokesperson said. “We have requested urgent meetings with the Greater London Authority and government ministers to discuss how this issue can be resolved and will be monitoring developments closely.” Tom Bruce, cabinet member for regeneration and development at the London Borough of Hounslow, said the council is “aware of the pressures on the electrical grid” and is pleased to see the GLA taking proactive steps to address it. “Despite these challenges, we still have an acute housing shortage in our borough and we remain committed to building affordable homes for our residents,” he said. “We will also work closely with the GLA to ensure economic growth is not adversely affected by these pressures.”

Matthew Evans, director of markets at TechUK, told Computer Weekly that the tech trade association had received a clarifying statement from the GLA that reiterated that there is no ban on new housing developments because of the datacentre sector’s rapid growth in West London.

“In a recent statement of clarification following a roundtable with the Data Centre Council at TechUK, the GLA has stated that the West London electrical capacity constraints document does not imply a ‘ban on future housing’ in London, as previously reported by a few news articles,” said Evans.

“TechUK and the [datacentre] operators we represent welcome this clarification, which dispels the adversarial framing in favour of one of cross-industry collaboration. We believe that getting the relevant stakeholders around the table is the only way to solve the current crises.”

Several days after the Financial Times article appeared, The Daily Telegraph published an article about the GLA’s note, in which it described datacentres as being “energy vampires” that are “sucking Britain’s grid dry”.

It is fair to say the datacentre industry has not taken kindly to being characterised in this way, given that some operators are pairing their West London datacentre builds with investments in propping up the grid in the surrounding area.

Colt Datacentre Services got the green light from Hillingdon Council’s Major Applications Planning Committee in April 2022 to proceed with its plans to build a £400m campus comprising two datacentre buildings in Hayes, West London.

An infrastructure assessment carried out as part of the planning process concluded that there was “insufficient electrical capacity to meet the requirements of the new datacentre”, as detailed in a planning document circulated to committee members and seen by Computer Weekly.

However, Colt has agreed to fund the “reinforcement” of a local electricity substation and cover the cost of new cables and connections at another substation closer to its proposed datacentre.

These upgrades will take four years to complete and will provide “additional capacity for other users and allow expansion into the 2030s”, the report said.

“Accordingly, the applicant has taken proactive steps to meet the infrastructure requirements of the development and demonstrates the scheme will not negatively impact future electricity suppliers within the Hayes area,” the document added.

Datacentre industry scapegoat for government under-investment The prevailing feeling among the datacentre industry players Computer Weekly spoke to about the GLA’s note (and the press coverage of it) is that the sector is being made a scapegoat for years of under-investment by successive governments in the UK’s energy generation, transmission and distribution networks. As proof of this, Ed Ansett, chair and founder of datacentre engineering consultancy firm i3 Solutions Group, pointed out that the lack of capacity in the UK grid has been a source of ongoing concern and discussion for more than 15 years. “The moral panic being created about datacentres preventing housing development in West London comes hot on the heels of a week in which it was reported that the UK procured power from Belgium at a record price of nearly £10,000 a megawatt hour, which is 5,000% higher than typical, to overcome a potential blackout caused by a coalition of peaking power demand and a bottleneck in the grid,” Ansett told Computer Weekly. “The shortcomings of UK grid capacity are not new.” Who is building datacentres in West London? Digital Realty-owned colocation provider Interxion is among the providers with a foothold in West London, with the firm operating a campus in West Drayton, Hillingdon, while fellow colo Virtus Data Centres has concentrated exclusively on building datacentres in the west side of the capital. The company has a campus comprising four datacentres in Stockley Park, Hillingdon, which is reported to be the largest in the UK, as well as another smaller-scale campus a few miles up the road in Hayes, Hillingdon. It also has sites in Slough, Berkshire and Enfield. Ealing, meanwhile, is home to the Park Royal industrial estate, where colocation giant Equinix has a presence, while Ark Data Centres, which oversees the provision of colocation services for the UK government’s Crown Hosting Service, is also currently building a datacentre there. Steve Wallage, managing director of datacentre market consultancy Danseb Consulting, said West London is “very much seen as a datacentre hub” given the number of companies – such as Virtus and Interxion – that have established facilities there. Ark is also due to open a datacentre campus in Hayes, West London this year, and – as stated elsewhere – Colt Datacentre Services has plans to open a £400m campus in the town, too. “The advantages include the telecoms [connectivity], proximity to London and the ecosystem for datacentres, with the Equinix campus in Slough nearby too,” said Wallage, “although growth is clearly restricted by land and power availability, as well as high cost of acquiring land.” Despite these challenges, “people still very much want to be there”, he added. Further proof of that is the work of Ian Fells, an Emeritus professor of energy conversion at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, who has written and spoken prolifically in the past about the shortcomings of the UK grid. In a 2008 article for The Engineer, Fells spoke of the need for “considerable investment” to be made in the National Grid and the nation’s own energy generation capabilities in the light of the UK’s growing electricity usage. “For the past 15 years at least, he has been very vocal about the lack of capacity in the UK grid, pre-dating by some considerable time the expansion of the datacentre sector, which has been a hallmark of recent years,” said Ansett. The Institution of Mechanical Engineers also raised a red flag in 2016 about the looming risk of an “electricity supply crisis” in the UK, as the government had failed to build sufficient replacement sources of energy generation ahead of its plans to close all coal-fired powers stations by 2025. And Computer Weekly has unearthed further and more recent evidence that suggests the government is still dragging its feet on matters of the UK’s energy security. When Computer Weekly initially contacted the GLA for comment on this story, it received a statement on 27 July that said the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, had written to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) “weeks ago” to request a meeting to discuss the electricity capacity issues in West London, but the request was declined. Several days later, and after the story garnered further national and tech press coverage, the GLA gave Computer Weekly an updated statement that confirmed Khan’s meeting request with BEIS had now been accepted. “In the midst of a housing crisis, he is calling on the ministers to work with him to resolve this issue urgently,” the statement read.