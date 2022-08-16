CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Broadband reaches for the stars – the new space race
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the latest space race, as satellite firms compete to provide high-speed connectivity. Is the datacentre sector hindering house building in the UK? We find out what’s really going on. And we talk to the IT director of the Mercedes Formula One team about how data helps to win races. Read the issue now.
Global broadband reaches for the stars to connect the Earth
Despite fears of recession, especially in major economies, there is one thing that people can’t seem to have enough of: high-speed connectivity
Datacentre sector hits back at claims that West London electricty grid capacity crunch is its fault
Reports citing the rapid rise of West London as a major datacentre hub as the cause of a potential ban on new housing developments in the area have not gone down well with industry watchers
CIO interview: Michael Taylor, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One
We speak to the IT director of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team about historical data, race data and fast-paced analytics