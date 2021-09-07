CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

7 September 2021

Highways England delivers a digital roadmap

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CDIO of Highways England about her digital services and asset management plans. We explore SIEM and SOAR security tools. And we find out how McLaren Racing is using data analytics to build its cars more efficiently. Read the issue now.

