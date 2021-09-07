CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Highways England delivers a digital roadmap
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CDIO of Highways England about her digital services and asset management plans. We explore SIEM and SOAR security tools. And we find out how McLaren Racing is using data analytics to build its cars more efficiently. Read the issue now.
CIO interview: Victoria Higgin, Highways England
The chief digital and information officer for digital services at Highways England discusses a roadmap for end-to-end data sharing and asset management
Are proposed data protection changes a threat to UK citizens’ privacy?
Though changes are as-yet undefined pending an upcoming consultation, concerns are already being expressed over the government’s plan to liberalise data protection laws in the service of innovation and growth
McLaren Racing pursues car build efficiency with Alteryx
McLaren Racing selects Alteryx analytics software in pursuit of greater car build efficiency in face of Formula 1 cost cap, and to improve fan engagement
