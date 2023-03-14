CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Digital dedication – the transformation of Guinness World Records
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out about the digital transformation at Guinness World Records – dedication, that’s what you need. We examine the new space race – to launch low-orbit, low-cost communications satellites. And we look at the role of technology in sustainability strategies. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Guinness World Records goes digital
Guinness World Records has been around since 1955. Over the past 20 years, it has transformed from book publishing to consultancy and digital content creation, most recently marshalling NetSuite
Securing low Earth orbit represents the new space race
The barriers to launching satellites into low Earth orbit are falling fast, and that brings new cyber security challenges