CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The importance of digital accessibility
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine what retailers need to do to make their digital channels accessible for disabled people. We look at the rise of alternative desktop productivity tools to Microsoft Office. And our new buyer’s guide covers next-generation programming tools such as no-code/low-code development. Read the issue now.
Disabled consumers left logged out of retail’s digital revolution
Retailers are being urged to make their digital assets more accessible to disabled consumers, not just for moral and social reasons, but because of the commercial opportunity
Low-code and no-code development platforms
We get the lowdown on the latest low-code development tools and find out how they can help business people and traditional developers alike
How to break free from traditional desktop productivity
Over the last few years, the acceptance of cloud platforms in business has opened up opportunities for employees to work differently. We investigate
