CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
July 2023

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to secure coding

Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com

Security has become a key consideration in coding. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how organisations can protect their software supply chains, what to do in the case of a code error and why securing application development is so vital

Table Of Contents

  • What firms can do to shore up the security of their software supply chains.
  • How to minimise the impact of code errors.
  • Why a proportion of cyber security spend goes towards securing application development.

More CW+ Content

View All