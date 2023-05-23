CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to secure your software supply chain
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide looks at secure coding, and kicks off by examining the challenges of securing your software supply chain. Cyber law enforcement leaders are calling on firms to end the secrecy around ransomware attacks. And we find out how facial recognition technology is being adopted by retailers. Read the issue now.
Securing your software supply chain
Organisations need to have a thorough understanding of software components and build security controls into development lifecycles to shore up the security of their software supply chains
Let’s put an end to secrecy and cover-ups in ransomware attacks
The NCSC and the ICO are calling for organisations to bite the bullet and be more open about cyber security and ransomware incidents, and the community is firmly behind them