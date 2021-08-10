CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to secure and agile app development
As apps become increasingly integral to business operations, the importance of keeping them secure can never be overstated. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how firms can protect apps from ransomware, why app creation needs to happen at pace, and how to get the right balance between security and coding
Table Of Contents
- How firms can protect apps from ransomware
- Why organisations must develop mobile apps both securely and rapidly
- Exploring the best ways to get the right balance between security and coding