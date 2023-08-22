CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

22 August 2023

Can low code/no code ease developer skills shortages?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, organisations are increasingly turning to low-code/no-code tools to enable “citizen developers” among staff – can this help to ease software developer skills shortages? SAP says it will restrict availability of its advanced AI capabilities – we examine the implications. And we go behind the scenes of the University of East Anglia’s digital transformation plans. Read the issue now.

