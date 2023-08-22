CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Can low code/no code ease developer skills shortages?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, organisations are increasingly turning to low-code/no-code tools to enable “citizen developers” among staff – can this help to ease software developer skills shortages? SAP says it will restrict availability of its advanced AI capabilities – we examine the implications. And we go behind the scenes of the University of East Anglia’s digital transformation plans. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Why low code/no code opens doors but no panacea for skills shortages
Citizen development is not without risk but it has a bright future in the enterprise, especially as a way to handle skills gaps
Implications of SAP Rise premium strategy
SAP dropped a bombshell during its second-quarter 2023 results call that will negatively impact those using S/4Hana on-premise or through a hosted service provider