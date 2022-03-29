CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Ten years of the Raspberry Pi
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the Raspberry Pi reaches its 10th anniversary, we look back on how the low-cost computing device went from schools to supercomputers and even into space. Gartner offers tips on how to motivate IT staff in a hybrid working environment. And we meet the Dutch hackers helping to secure the internet. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Raspberry Pi at 10: Cheaper than chips
We speak to the founder of Raspberry Pi about the power of a low-cost device and its appeal as an educational tool and for space-age projects
Gartner: How to retain and motivate IT staff
With the return to office-based working, large numbers of IT employees are quitting. Flexible working and understanding their motivation are key to staff retention
How Dutch hackers are working to make the internet safe
We hear how the personal mission of a Dutch hacker grew into a serious organisation with international ambitions
