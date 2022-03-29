TechTarget

CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
29 March 2022

Ten years of the Raspberry Pi

In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the Raspberry Pi reaches its 10th anniversary, we look back on how the low-cost computing device went from schools to supercomputers and even into space. Gartner offers tips on how to motivate IT staff in a hybrid working environment. And we meet the Dutch hackers helping to secure the internet. Read the issue now.

Access this CW+ Content for Free!

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All
SearchCIO
SearchSecurity
SearchNetworking
SearchDataCenter
SearchDataManagement
Close