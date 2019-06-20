CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
CW APAC: Buyer’s guide to NVMe storage
In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at how NVMe storage is gaining popularity in the race to reduce latency and speed up application performance, and throws light on seven misconceptions around the use of NVMe.
Features in this issue
APAC buyer’s guide to NVMe storage
NVMe storage is becoming popular among Asia-Pacific enterprises that want to reduce latency and speed up application performance
7 misconceptions about the NVMe protocol and NVMe technology
See what you need to know to avoid some of the common misperceptions about NVMe technology and making possibly expensive mistakes with your organization's NVMe architecture.
NVMe for AI: A powerful pairing
NVMe storage capabilities provide the bandwidth and low latency that demanding AI and machine learning applications need to access and manage the massive amounts of data they use.