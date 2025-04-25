Kingston Council taps Boldyn to improve digital infrastructure

Kingston Council has struck a partnership with infrastructure provider Boldyn Networks to “significantly” improve digital connectivity in Kingston town centre and the town of Surbiton.

One of the 32 London boroughs, Kingston is located around 16km south-west of the UK capital, serving a population of around 165,000 people. Its town centre is internationally renowned for its extensive range of shops and services, with the top shopping centre in the country outside of the West End.

Kingston Town is also home to the Guildhall Art Gallery, Kingston Museum and Art Gallery, Kingston History Centre and the Rose Theatre – the country’s newest theatre. Kingston University is also based in the town centre, along with a range of bars and restaurants that contribute to Kingston’s night-time economy.

The council says that as part of its mission to serve the public, it’s committed to supporting improvements in high-quality connectivity services for residents and local business. By attracting digital infrastructure investment into the borough, in alignment with the Digital Strategy, the council believes the strategic partnership – which encompasses Transport for London (TfL) and the Greater London Authority (GLA) as well as Boldyn Networks – will enable the council’s digital future.

The project includes the installation of high-speed fibre links to 58 of Kingston’s CCTV locations, enabled through the construction of a 10km network covering Kingston town centre and parts of Surbiton.

Beginning in April 2025, Boldyn Networks will commence work to install fibre optic internet cables, improving internet access for both local businesses and residents around the town centre, as well as services such as the borough’s CCTV system.

The links will connect to the council’s main CCTV office site at Kingswood Business Park, which plays a crucial role in supporting public safety. Some 12 connections will be delivered by Virgin Media Business, while 46 will be implemented by Boldyn Networks.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2026, and Boldyn Networks says it will work closely with the council to minimise disruption and ensure smooth implementation.

“Delivering seamless connectivity through full-fibre access to the London Boroughs is a major focus of what we do across the city,” said Paul Osborne, Boldyn Networks chief commercial officer for the UK & Ireland. “Our work with the Kingston Council is integral to our vision of creating an interconnected future where local communities and businesses are safer and can thrive.”

The project is funded through the GLA’s Strategic Investment Fund, allowing TfL and Boldyn Networks to deliver full-fibre connectivity upgrades in London boroughs. It’s also part of the Mayor of London’s wider Connected London programme, which has the mission of improving digital connectivity across London boroughs, bringing significant social and economic benefits to residents, businesses and visitors.

“In a world where access to reliable high-speed digital connectivity is increasingly important, the Mayor and I are committed to ensuring that all Londoners and visitors are connected across the whole of the capital,” said Howard Dawber, deputy mayor of London for business and growth.

“Kingston and Surbiton are important growth hubs for business and leisure, as well as town centres for residents – so this new partnership will deliver significant improvements for local people, tourists and businesses,” he added.