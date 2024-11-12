Neos, Vorboss enhance enterprise fibre connectivity for London

Business connectivity provider Neos Networks has struck a deal with Vorboss to offer its customers competitive high-capacity last-mile connectivity options in London, and address growing demand for affordable and reliable high-capacity connectivity in the metropolitan area.

Neos Networks claims to offer the UK’s largest business-dedicated network, with over 600 points of presence and 90 datacentres nationwide, delivering high-capacity critical connectivity for businesses encompassing telecoms and energy to banking and emergency services.

Part of the Fern Trading Group, and advised by Octopus Investments, Vorboss owns and manages its own fibre network across central London and offers connections up to 100Gbps. It has invested £250m to build a fibre network connecting businesses across the UK capital.

The deal will see Vorboss offer Neos Networks customers Ethernet services up to 10Gbps. In January 2024, Neos announced a major upgrade of its Managed Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service to provide capacities up to 10Gbps as standard. Previously available up to 1Gbps, the upgrade was intended to provide a fully managed, enterprise-grade fibre offering for UK organisations grappling with ever-increasing bandwidth demand and the need for reliable access to the internet.

Neos and Vorboss said they shared both an operational and cultural alignment, focusing on high-bandwidth services and fast lead times. They added that they are contributing to the UK’s digital infrastructure goals by enhancing the country’s core network capacity and reach. In particular, they asserted that through their partnership, they are increasing the availability of high-capacity backhaul and last-mile connections in the capital, which will help the UK government’s nationwide broadband coverage target.

“We’re excited about our collaboration with Vorboss, which builds on our long-standing commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliable connectivity across the UK,” said Neos Networks CEO Lee Myall.

“By combining our extensive nationwide network with Vorboss’s advanced London infrastructure, we’re increasing the options for businesses demanding top-tier connectivity. This deal allows us to extend our reach in the capital, providing more organisations with access to the robust, secure networks they need.”

Neos Networks customers can now access the Vorboss network on its Livequote platform to clearly see the prices of available services that meet their requirement.

“Enabling the London last-mile for Neos will pitch our network directly against the legacy players in London and will show just how strong we are in performance, delivery timeframes, and value,” said Vorboss CEO Tim Creswick. “The Neos Livequote portal is a great tool for giving a transparent view of the services available, and we look forward to competing on that basis.”