LightSpeed, Neos expand connectivity across Midlands, East of England

Broadband provider LightSpeed Networks has joined forces with business connectivity firm Neos Networks to expand its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and wholesale services.

The LightSpeed Group operates through two entities: LightSpeed, which builds and manages the infrastructure for its retail and growing wholesale services, and LightSpeed Broadband, which provides gigabit-speed connectivity directly to homes and businesses across the Midlands and East of England. LightSpeed’s current services are based on 10Gbps XGS-PON technology to ensure high bandwidth and capacity services are available across its network.

Greater availability of these services is now being developed utilising Neos Networks’ UK-wide network, with the intention of providing its wholesale customers greater access and choice when purchasing connectivity. The collaboration will see Neos providing LightSpeed with connectivity services including dark fibre, 100Gbps and 10Gbps optical links and backhaul services.

The result, said the companies, was that LightSpeed would be able to expand into new regions such as North Staffordshire, and connect to critical datacentres in London, Manchester and Birmingham. As a result, LightSpeed can offer bespoke wholesale and managed services to other providers. Neos will additionally support LightSpeed’s ability to deliver fibre-to-the-premises (FTTH) services to a broader customer base.

Assessing the fundamental benefits of the partnership, the firms stressed that their collaboration represents an important step in both companies’ missions to bridge the digital divide, offering gigabit broadband to communities in need and cementing their positions as key players in the UK’s connectivity markets.

“Partnering with Neos Networks allows us to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to homes and businesses in the East Midlands and beyond,” said Chris Tagg, chief technology and information officer at The LightSpeed Group. “This collaboration equips us with the flexibility and scalability to expand rapidly into new markets while staying true to our commitment to exceptional service delivery – especially in areas where traditional options like Openreach are unavailable.”

Neos Networks CEO Lee Myall said: “Our collaboration with LightSpeed is a prime example of how advanced network infrastructure can support providers in reaching underserved areas. By delivering tailored connectivity solutions, we’re enabling LightSpeed to expand their footprint, and bring high-quality broadband to more communities and businesses.”

The partnership comes just weeks after Neos expanded its long-standing partnership with CityFibre to increase the availability of its UK-wide Ethernet network by 50% on its Livequote platform, which it said would result in more competitive and scalable connectivity options for UK businesses.

Explaining their new relationship, CityFibre and Neos said many businesses requiring wholesale connectivity have traditionally faced limited options due to a few dominant suppliers, which restricted both choice and the quality of customer service for users. However, they said recent investments by alternative network providers have changed the landscape.