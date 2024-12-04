Neos Networks and CityFibre expand partnership to boost Ethernet availability

Connectivity provider Neos Networks has expanded its long-standing partnership with CityFibre to increase the availability of its national Ethernet network by 50% on its Livequote platform, which it says will result in more competitive and scalable connectivity options for UK businesses.

Explaining their new relationship, the firms said many businesses requiring wholesale connectivity have traditionally faced limited options due to a few dominant suppliers, which restricted both choice and the quality of customer service for users. However, they say recent investments by alternative network providers (altnets), such as CityFibre, have changed the landscape.

CityFibre is looking to raise standards for Ethernet performance, including upgrading to 10Gbps XGS-PON technology to ensure high bandwidth and capacity services are available across its national network. Greater availability of these services is now available alongside Neos Networks’ UK-wide network, which means wholesale customers are provided greater access and choice when purchasing connectivity, according to the firms.

Neos Networks also believes that it is now able to collaborate with “like-minded” organisations that prioritise quality service, swift provisioning and “exceptional” customer experience. This strategic shift is also designed to enhance the overall connectivity landscape for businesses across the UK, empowering them with better choices and improved support.

“Neos Networks is committed to offering the most comprehensive connectivity solutions for businesses across the UK. CityFibre has helped us expand the reach of the last-mile Ethernet services we can offer to meet the growing demands of our customers,” remarked Neos Networks CEO Lee Myall. “By bringing more Ethernet choice onto our Livequote platform, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver a diverse range of high-performance, scalable connectivity solutions that are critical to UK businesses’ digital success.”

CityFibre wholesale sales director Andrew Wilson added: “By expanding our Ethernet network on Livequote, we aim to make it easier for businesses to access our high-performance Ethernet network to support their digital ambitions. Our combined network footprints offer a comprehensive solution for any business that wants a viable, faster and cheaper alternative to the incumbent solutions in the market.”

Just as it was announcing the Neos Networks deal, CityFibre announced that it had completed the primary build of its full-fibre network in Hartlepool. Construction on the £21m project in Hartlepool began in 2022 and the new infrastructure is now ready to serve around 80% of the town’s homes and most businesses. While the primary build is now complete, CityFibre will continue to explore opportunities to connect more homes and businesses, including flats, new builds and business parks.

Gigabit-capable services are available from 22 internet service providers, including Vodafone, TalkTalk, Cuckoo, IDNet and Zen. Sky’s full-fibre broadband will also become available on CityFibre’s full-fibre network from 2025.