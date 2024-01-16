Connexin, Toob advance altnet gigabit reach in UK

Hot on the heels of the UK government releasing data showing the massive uptick in gigabit broadband coverage across the country over the past five years, attributing growth to the hard work of service suppliers, two alternative network providers (altnets) located at opposite ends of the country have highlighted significant expansion in their respective networks.

Hull-based smart technology and digital provider Connexin has announced the launch of a new all-in-one business broadband service designed specifically for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in its locality, a move that it said makes it the first UK altnet provider to offer all-in-one service to this market.

The new offering is designed to provide high-speed broadband packages for advanced Wi-Fi management, automatic mobile network failover, security, and business productivity applications to ensure what the company calls an improved enterprise-grade connectivity experience. As part of the launch, in partnership with Calix, Connexin will be delivering broadband speeds of up to 2 Gbps.

Fully managed via the intuitive Connexin SmartBiz App, Connexin said it can ensure critical business systems are always operational in the event of an internet outage using mobile hotspot failover.

The app allows users to setup up to four individual networks including owner, staff, customer and point-of-sale, which can all be renamed and have the ability to set up network-specific content restrictions to provide increased security and maximise control of network usage. Central management of IT systems is said to result in full access and control of the system, removing the need for an in-house IT team and saving SMEs from incurring additional costs.

Commenting on the new offer, Alex Yeung, Connexin cofounder, said: “When it comes to business broadband, SMEs are often tied down to long-term expensive enterprise packages or cheaper alternatives with little to no flexibility. With Connexin SmartBiz, it addresses a gap in the broadband market as businesses often have to compromise on speed over additional security or continuous connectivity that is critical for processes such as taking payments. We are proud to help enhance services for organisations that are the lifeblood of Hull and the wider business community, while offering them the fastest broadband speeds on the market.”

Meanwhile, in the south of England, fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network provider Toob has revealed it is investing £8m in building its own infrastructure in Waterlooville. The investment will see 20,000 homes and businesses in the area access full-fibre broadband connectivity. Build of the new network will commence across Waterlooville over the coming months.

After recently securing £300m in funding in 2023, Toob is expanding its 900Mbps full-fibre broadband service to increase broadband accessibility and digital inclusion across the South. Headquartered in Portsmouth, Toob initially rolled out its fibre broadband services in Southampton and Portsmouth. This new investment in Waterlooville follows deployments across other areas of Hampshire, Surrey, Dorset, Sussex and Berkshire.

“We are delighted that our network is expanding to Waterlooville,” said Toob CEO Nick Parbutt. “Toob has been built on our belief that access to fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world.”