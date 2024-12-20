Project Gigabit lit up in South Wiltshire

The Hamlet of Bapton in Wiltshire has become the first to benefit from a full-fibre broadband connection as part of the government’s Project Gigabit programme, ushering in a “new era of ultrafast broadband in the south of the county”, according to internet service provider Wessex Internet.

The Project Gigabit programme was introduced in 2021 with the aim of accelerating the UK’s recovery from Covid-19; boosting high-growth sectors such as tech and the creative industries; and levelling up the country, spreading wealth and creating jobs across the country.

On its launch, the previous UK government said the scheme would prioritise areas with slow connections that would otherwise be left behind in commercial broadband companies’ plans and give rural communities access to the fastest internet on the market, helping to grow the economy.

The recently elected Labour administration reconfirmed the original objective to build a broadband infrastructure that would see 85% of the UK have gigabit-capable connectivity by the end of 2025 and then full nationwide coverage by 2030.

By April 2024, more than £1.3bn had already been invested in Project Gigabit contracts, resulting in nearly 82% of properties across the UK having access to gigabit broadband, up from just 7% at the same time five years ago. This investment saw more than a million rural homes, businesses and public buildings upgraded to gigabit-capable networks.

Based close to Blandford in Dorset, Wessex Internet is building a full-fibre network to connect and serve remote communities in Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Somerset. The new rollout in South Wiltshire forms part of the £18.8m contract awarded to the company to bring gigabit-capable broadband to around 14,500 rural homes and businesses across the rural region. It will expand the Wessex Internet network across the Wylye Valley and beyond, including the Salisbury Plains area and villages surrounding Amesbury.

Once complete, the full-fibre infrastructure delivering speeds of up to 10Gbps and says Wessex Internet, will provide some of the fastest, most reliable connections available, bringing rural communities into the digital fast lane.

In total, the company has been awarded four Project Gigabit contracts across Dorset, South Somerset, South Wiltshire and the New Forest to connect more than 53,000 properties. It began commencing build for its fourth contract in Dorset and South Somerset a few weeks ago.

The provider regards the new deployment as a “game-changer” for rural families that need fast connectivity for work, study, entertainment and accessing public services, as well as supporting the economy across South Wiltshire by improving connectivity for businesses.

“We’re excited to welcome the first South Wiltshire residents to our network under Project Gigabit,” said Wessex Internet CEO Hector Gibson Fleming. “This is just the beginning of an important upgrade that will impact thousands of homes and businesses, empowering them with reliable, full-fibre broadband.”

UK telecoms minister Chris Bryant added: “Project Gigabit is all about giving people the infrastructure they need not only to live, but to thrive in the place they call home – no matter how rural or isolated.

“Plugging connectivity black holes in hard-to-reach areas isn’t only helping this government achieve its mission to kickstart economic growth, but is also allowing us tackle digital exclusion, something which continues to hold back far too many communities across the UK.”