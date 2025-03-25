UK internet trade bodies issue best practice guidance for telecoms poles

Telegraph poles seem an unlikely source of interests and contention, but they became a talking point in the UK last year after a series of public demonstrations related to their installation.

In August 2024, the then new Labour administration asked the UK’s telecoms operators to revise its Code of Practice for deploying telegraph poles. The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA UK), together with the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA), has now published best practice recommendations for the siting of telecommunications poles in the UK.

Installation of telegraph poles in England and Wales falls under a permitted planning statutory instrument derived from the Town and Country Planning Order 2015 that means construction can potentially go ahead without approved planning permission from local councils.

Under the rules, CSPs must give councils at least 28 days’ notice of intention to install a pole, as well as notice of intended prospective work in the relevant locations. Network operators are also required to share apparatus where they are able to do so, with measures having been introduced to make it easier for them to upgrade and share the use of existing underground ducts and telegraph poles.

However, residents’ groups across the UK have for some years issued complaints about poles, such as their unsightliness and being potentially environmentally unfriendly, demanding that full-fibre gigabit infrastructure is built underground. There are concerns that telegraph infrastructure in their communities are “eyesores”, with some towns considering legal action against telecoms firms.

The new guidance was developed by the Telecommunications Poles Working Group, an initiative established by ISPA UK and INCA at the request of the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). The group was tasked with reviewing the existing Code of Practice, sharing best practice across the industry, and engaging with key stakeholders. The result is a series of recommendations that the two bodies said are designed to drive the effective and community-conscious deployment of fibre networks.

In practice, the guidance outlines the obligations and commitments of providers to engage with communities when conducting nationwide roll-out of gigabit broadband infrastructure, which is a key target for the UK government.

The guidance outlines mandatory obligations and best practice recommendations, including notification requirements, height restrictions, and regulations for natural and protected areas, making these easier to understand for local communities and individuals.

The document also highlights the availability of new and existing opportunities to minimise disruption for communities and the environment, and effective communication with members of the public and other stakeholders.

ISPA UK and INCA have assured that they will be encouraging their members and other stakeholders in the telecommunications industry to adopt these best practices to ensure a balanced approach to infrastructure development. Support for the new guidance has already been given by UK broadband providers including BRSK, CityFibre, Community Fibre, Freedom Fibre, FullFibre, Gigaclear, IXwireless, MS3, Netomnia, nexfibre, OGI, Openreach, TOOB, Virgin Media O2, Wessex Internet and Zzoomm.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without the willingness from providers to collaborate, and without the robust but constructive feedback from broadband minister Chris Bryant and his team,” said Till Sommer, head of policy at ISPA UK and co-chair of the Telecommunications Poles Working Group. “The new guidance document will enhance community engagement, foster collaboration and ensure that everyone reaps the rewards of full-fibre.”

INCA CEO Paddy Paddison added: “The broadband roll-out that is happening today is laying the foundation for economic growth and digital inclusion all across the UK by providing the backbone for the UK’s digital economy, society and public sector. Delivering this once-in-a-generation project would not be possible without the use of telecommunications poles, but it is essential to get the deployment right and to fully engage with local communities.”