Ofcom outlines plans to take UK full-fibre roll-out into ‘final phase’

Noting that only four years ago, less than a quarter of UK homes and offices had access to full-fibre broadband and now that figure stands at nearly seven in 10, and only weeks after calculating that UK broadband usage surged 10.8% in 2024 to reach record levels, UK comms regulator Ofcom has published its view on the steps needed to give the UK almost total access to full-fibre connectivity.

The regulator believes full-fibre broadband is on course to become available to 96% of homes and businesses within the next two years and that its new proposal in the Telecoms access review 2026-31 will promote the necessary levels of competition and investment in full-fibre networks.

The organisation believes its latest plans will build on what it regards as its successful strategy announced in 2021, incentivising existing networks to invest while making it cheaper and easier for new entrants to the market to build using Openreach’s ducts and telegraph poles. As a result, Ofcom claims, the UK has seen one of the fastest rates of roll-out of full-fibre broadband in Europe, with industry investment ranging between £3bn and £6bn each year.

In all, 20.7 million (69%) of UK premises now have access to full-fibre, while coverage of gigabit-capable networks has increased from 11.6 million premises (40%) in 2021 to 25 million (83%) in 2024. More than seven in 10 premises can now choose between two or more different broadband networks.

Ofcom believes its new regulation to bring near-universal, high-quality, faster, more reliable connections to businesses and communities across the UK will also boost economic growth. Moreover, it says such infrastructure will unlock the potential of remote communities, enable productivity gains and support public services as they become more digital. But the regulator also accepted that further investment is still needed for the final push to ensure the UK’s full-fibre future becomes a reality.

“The roll-out of full-fibre across the UK is a British infrastructure success story. Four years ago, less than a quarter of UK homes and offices had access, and it now stands at nearly seven in 10. But we do not take this momentum for granted, and today we are setting out how we can work with the sector to finish the job,” said Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communication. “It means that people and businesses in nearly all corners of the country will get faster, better broadband, fuelling economic growth and enabling technologies like artificial intelligence to benefit everyone.”

The new consultation represents Ofcom delivering against the first of its five commitments under the UK government’s regulation Action Plan, which was announced on 17 March 2025. The proposals have five key pillars: promoting competition, fibre roll-out for rural Britain, protecting customers, closing the copper network, and going beyond 2031.

The competition aspects are said to reflect the greater-than-expected level of new infrastructure build, and Ofcom now proposes to identify more of the UK as having competition between broadband networks, or the potential for it. Under the plans, competitors will continue to have access to ducts and poles from the UK’s leading provider Openreach so they can roll out their new full-fibre networks and connect customers quickly and at a lower cost than digging themselves. Ofcom also proposes to strengthen rules around Openreach’s wholesale deals and discounts so that it cannot unfairly stifle competition.

For the most rural or remote parts of the country, where investment in new networks is less commercially attractive, Ofcom will focus on promoting full-fibre build by Openreach. Separately, where Openreach is unlikely to face competition, Ofcom is also proposing new backstop standards around the speed and quality of repairs and installations for full-fibre services.

Ofcom also says it will protect consumers by capping the nominal price that Openreach can charge retail providers – such as Sky or TalkTalk – for download speeds up to 80Mbps, rather than 40Mbps at present. The prices of higher-speed products will still be free from regulation, so Openreach and other providers retain the incentive to invest in better networks.

The regulator stressed that it supports a smooth transition from old copper lines to fibre and that Openreach should not have to incur unnecessary costs for running two networks at the same time as it also begins to close redundant telephone exchanges over the coming years. Ofcom also expects to continue its approach of supporting investment and competition if it is still emerging in five years’ time. If after 2031, effective competition has developed, Ofcom says there will be no need to regulate.

The proposals are open for consultation until 12 June 2025 and Ofcom intends to publish its decisions in March 2026.