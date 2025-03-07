UK altnets call for full-fibre broadband to be prioritised in industrial strategy

The pace of full-fibre broadband infrastructure roll-outs across the UK, not just metropolitan conurbations, has been one of the country’s undoubted success stories over the past five years, but the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA), which represents independent gigabit-capable broadband providers (altnets), is urging the government to prioritise digital infrastructure in its industrial strategy to ensure long-term economic resilience and competitiveness.

In October 2024, the UK government set out its proposals for a modern, 10-year industrial strategy, with a goal of capturing a greater share of global investment in strategic sectors of the economy and encouraging domestic businesses to scale up. Gathering evidence from key stakeholders, such as broadband providers, a parliamentary business and trade committee inquiry is looking at whether ministers have got the strategy right, whether there’s a bold enough plan to reinvent government’s partnership with business, and, crucially, whether the investment is there to truly deliver on stated ambitions.

INCA’s proposals formed part of the evidence to the industrial strategy inquiry, and set out to highlight the vital role of full-fibre broadband in supporting productivity, innovation and investment across key industries, but stressed the need for government to not take connectivity for granted. Infrastructure competition was also central to INCA’s recommendations. The UK’s rapid progress in full-fibre roll-out has been driven by competitive market dynamics, particularly through the contributions of altnets.

While the association recognised that significant progress has been made in expanding full-fibre network coverage in the UK, it said bluntly that adoption rates remain too low.

To address this, INCA said it was advocating for a national campaign to promote full-fibre adoption, including financial incentives for businesses transitioning from outdated copper networks. In addition, to sustain the progress gained by altnets, INCA urged the government to reaffirm its commitment to infrastructure competition and ensure communications regulator Ofcom actively promotes it. As part of its submission, the association also stressed the importance of a new digital inclusion strategy to address disparities in broadband access and skills training.

In addition, INCA called for the establishment of a cross-departmental digital infrastructure working group to streamline government policies and reduce roll-out barriers.

Based on the fact that access to broadband affects many essential services, the association has recommended the working group comprises the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) as the lead agency, along with the Department for Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, His Majesty’s Treasury, the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education and the Home Office.

Commenting on the submission to Parliament and how to address the market issues, INCA CEO Paddy Paddison said: “Full-fibre broadband is not just a technological upgrade, it is an economic necessity. The government, which has been extremely vocal about kickstarting the economy, must now deliver on it and take decisive action to prioritise digital infrastructure and support widespread adoption will represent a major step forward in this regard.”