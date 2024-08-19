Government furthers calls to prevent ‘unnecessary’ telegraph pole installation

In March 2024, after a series of public demonstrations across the UK, the previous UK government called on UK communications service providers (CSPs) to curb the installation of new telegraph poles to address the huge demand for gigabit broadband connectivity across the country, and the new Labour administration has picked up the baton, with telecoms minister Chris Bryant writing to the UK’s operators encouraging the industry to revise its Code of Practice for deploying telegraph poles.

Installation of telegraph poles in England and Wales falls under a permitted planning statutory instrument derived from the Town and Country Planning Order 2015 that means construction can potentially go ahead without approved planning permission from local councils. Under the rules, CSPs must give councils at least 28 days’ notice of intention to install a pole and of intended prospective work in the relevant locations.

In addition, network operators are required to share apparatus where they are able to do so, with measures having been introduced to make it easier for them to upgrade and share the use of existing underground ducts and telegraph poles.

However, residents’ groups across the UK have issued complaints about poles, such as them being unsightly and potentially environmentally unfriendly, demanding that full-fibre gigabit infrastructure is built underground.

In some recent demonstrations against pole installation in the north-west of England in March 2024, feelings ran so high as to warrant police presence after members of the public attempted to prevent engineers from working. Residents’ concerns have included the feeling that telegraph infrastructure in their communities are “eyesores”. Towns such as the model village of Bournville in Birmingham have considered legal action against telecoms firms, claiming new poles were ruining the charm of the area.

Responding to these new concerns, the new government said that while building telegraph poles was sometimes necessary to deliver good broadband, companies should pay greater attention to communities’ concerns.

It added that it wants to see an end to the deployment of unnecessary telegraph poles as the roll-out of fast broadband races ahead across the country. Moreover, it highlighted the fact that the current Code of Practice sets out guidelines showing that where new poles are installed, the operator should notify the local authority and place a site notice to indicate to nearby residents the intention to install a pole, and the proposed location.

In his letter, Bryant called on the industry to share existing infrastructure when installing broadband cables as the default approach; and where new infrastructure is needed, to install underground wherever possible before deploying new telegraph poles.

“Our dedication to rolling out fast and reliable broadband across the country is unwavering,” he said. “But this must happen in a way that is mindful of local communities, many of whom have expressed dismay when their road is dug up yet again or yet another telegraph pole appears in their street. This is why I’m calling on telecoms companies to prioritise the sharing of infrastructure, and take into account the views of residents and businesses in rural areas.

“By doing so, we can bring the advantages of high-speed internet to all corners of the nation more rapidly and responsibly, while minimising disruptive ground-digging and ending the installation of unnecessary telegraph poles – ensuring communities’ concerns are not overlooked.”

Bryant concluded by stating that a revised Code of Practice was vital to ensuring continued smooth broadband roll-out. He invited the UK’s CSPs to a roundtable on 12 September to discuss the project and to show commitment to do “everything possible” to share infrastructure and deploy poles in what he called “a considerate way”.

However, he warned that should the revised Code of Practice fail to address those public concerns, and lead to far greater infrastructure-sharing and fewer unnecessary pole deployments, he would not hesitate to consider changing existing regulations or wider legislative options to ensure that communities’ concerns are taken into account. In the letter, Bryant also said he will not shy away from changing the law should companies fail to listen to communities.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson for the UK’s leading broadband provider, Openreach, said: “The UK is undergoing a digital transformation, to world-class full-fibre broadband. To help companies build out their networks, we offer access to our national network of poles and underground ducts. To date, over 100 companies are making use of our ducts and poles, and it’s enabled them to connect nearly 900,000 of their customers.

“We welcome greater collaboration within the industry and believe all network builders should offer access on comparable terms to us, thereby reducing the need for new poles and duct in certain areas. However, there will be a need for new infrastructure to ensure some premises aren’t left behind. We’re looking forward to working with government to ensure the digital transformation of the UK continues at pace, which will include improved infrastructure sharing.”