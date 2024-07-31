Poor connectivity holding back rural Britain

Escape to the country has long been a popular staple of UK television, reflecting city families in search of a quieter life, yet a study from Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has revealed that poor access to connectivity and other services may in fact be a driver of an escape away from the country for younger sections of the population.

The study was conducted by a specialist research team at Strand Partners. It surveyed 4,000 members of the UK public online between 3 May and 13 May 2024, and is said to have ensured a balanced sample by rurality and population density.

Overall, VMO2 discovered that poor mobile and internet connectivity was pushing people away from rural areas, with access to high-speed and reliable connectivity cited as a key driver by almost one in six (16%) residents that plan to move to an urban area. In total, 4.6 million rural residents said they were considering moving to a town or city in the next 12 months.

Somewhat alarmingly, the research found that just over a third of rural residents were likely to consider moving away to a town or city in the next 12 months, with 57% concerned that young people leaving risks a rural brain drain, with as many as two in three young people indicating they were set to move away. The drivers cited for this exodus were a lack of career opportunities (30%), poor access to services (25%) and a lack of high-quality connectivity (24%).

The research also found that that many rural residents were struggling to access the internet, with just under half (48%) of those living in rural areas experiencing connectivity problems at least a few times a week. The study noted that unreliable internet in rural areas has prevented many Brits from taking advantage of remote working, with half (51%) saying their ability to work from home is negatively impacted by poor connectivity and almost a third (30%) not having adequate connectivity to work remotely at all.

Commenting on the research, Jules Hudson, UK TV presenter for TV shows Escape to the country and Springtime on the farm, warned of a looming crisis if long-promised mobile upgrades aren’t forthcoming.

“The countryside has huge potential, with innovative entrepreneurs and businesses operating in every corner of rural Britain,” he said. “However, with young people leaving the countryside in their droves because of poor connectivity, it’s vital the mobile companies deliver on their promises to rural communities. I’ve seen first-hand how enhanced connectivity can unleash rural businesses and communities, so by upgrading rural connectivity infrastructure, we can unlock immense economic opportunities, reverse depopulation trends and revitalise villages nationwide.”

Read more about rural connectivity Improved rural connectivity set to unlock £8.8bn for British manufacturers: Economic modelling from Virgin Media O2 reveals great rural revival with improved rural connectivity having the potential to unlock huge gains for British manufacturer.

Wildanet accelerates Cornwall full-fibre deployment: Cornish altnet teams with Nokia and Xantaro to transform connectivity for rural and hard-to-reach areas in south-west England.

Improved rural connectivity could add £65bn to UK economy: Study from leading operator and economic consultancy points to potential massive economic boost to UK rural communities through increased digital connectivity and if long-standing obstacles are removed.

VMO2 chief technology officer Jeanie York added: “Our research shows that poor connectivity is pushing Britain’s countryside into crisis. From deserted high streets to fewer job opportunities and issues accessing essential services, rural residents are telling us loud and clear that poor connectivity is hampering their daily lives.”

The survey came just after VMO2 announced that it had fulfilled its obligations under the first phase of the UK government’s Shared Rural Network scheme to extend 4G connectivity to 95% of the UK’s landmass by the end of 2025.

In a call to action, VMO2 urged the new Labour government to ensure the Planning and Infrastructure Bill makes it faster and easier to deliver new mobile infrastructure, and that it seeks to increase funding for planning services and improve planning policy frameworks to unlock and expedite investment.

“Alongside existing investment, we need better rules in place to make it easier and faster for the industry to deliver what we promised to disconnected rural communities,” said York. “The government must implement its Planning and Infrastructure Bill as a matter of urgency. It’s the only way to empower a new generation of rural innovators, and revitalise high streets and communities across the countryside.”