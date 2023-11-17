Internet Central taps Neos Networks for gigabit connectivity upgrade

Internet Central (IC) is one of the UK’s first internet service providers (ISPs), and with the telecommunications market always shifting, it has noted that customer demands for faster speeds and higher capacities keep growing.

Recognising the need for access to a UK-wide network to meet these differing connectivity demands, the company has entered into a partnership with critical network infrastructure (CNI) provider Neos Networks to upgrade its network to 1Gbps connectivity.

Founded in 1995, IC said it is committed to providing internet solutions to business customers across all industry sectors, delivering both leased line and private networks to its customer base of SMEs and large national organisations. The company said that delivering high-quality services is core to its business, and to do so, efficiency is critical.

To meet these differing connectivity needs and reach its customer base, which is primarily dispersed throughout the Midlands and North West of England, IC said it needed access to a UK-wide network. Although its customers are located throughout the UK, IC’s on-net Points of Presence (PoPs) are located in these regions, making it even more crucial for them to have a strong presence via another carrier.

In addressing these needs, IC said that it required a connectivity partner that could support the business in its migration of 17 1Gbps circuits. The process is designed to allow the ISP to stay agile and better adapt to an ever-changing market, but risked disrupting live services and increasing costs for its customers if not effectively managed.

IC knew any significant disruption would have prompted customers to move to a different provider – a substantial risk in a highly competitive market. To avoid disrupting customers’ services, the ISP required a partner with an extensive network reach that could support the circuit migration, while upgrading services across several of their customers’ sites.

With 550 exchanges, 600 PoPs, 90 on-net datacentres and four metro access networks across the UK, Neos Networks was IC’s partner of choice. Having worked with Neos for five years, IC said it was confident that the two companies could work together to deliver this multi-site project. Customers were upgraded to 1Gbps services, enabling them to benefit from enhanced connectivity. In addition to enabling a transition to the new service, the upgrade to the network also provided the ability to scale bandwidth more flexibly and cost effectively.

“At Internet Central, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalised customer service, and it’s clear that Neos Networks shares the same mission,” said Internet Central commercial director Marie Wheeler. “Our account team at Neos Networks knows our business and anticipates our needs. As a result, we’re able to focus more time and expertise on delivering great services for our customers. It’s been fantastic to see the partnership grow over the past few years and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Neos Networks CRO Sarah Mills. added: “Internet Central is in an exciting position to deliver on this. Working with such a dynamic ISP, that has deep-rooted knowledge and experience in the market, has been a great experience. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue supporting the company on its journey to provide best-in-class connectivity across the nation.”