Neos Networks leads £1.2m UK Midlands broadband project

Nottinghamshire County Council has appointed Neos Networks to lead its D2N2 Gigahubs project to deliver gigabit connectivity across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

D2N2 aims to provide up to 1,000Mbps internet connections to public service buildings such as schools and libraries situated in rural areas where telecommunications infrastructure can lag behind that available in more built-up areas.

To be eligible for the project, sites must be classified as a public sector building and perform a public function; be in a rural location according to a specific Office of National Statistics definition; have an existing broadband speed of less than 100Mbps; be located in an area where a gigabit capable network isn’t likely to be built commercially in the near future; and have no government-funded contract planned or in place to improve the network already.

The £1.2m scheme is funded by the department formerly known as the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (now the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government), thanks to an early investment as part of East Midlands Combined County Authority devolution negotiations in 2023.

Based on the official criteria, sites in Nottinghamshire currently include Langar C of E Primary School, near Bingham and Queen Eleanor Primary School, Harby, near Newark, with more eligible sites due to be identified. Meanwhile, 22 sites have been identified across Derbyshire and Derby. It is expected that the full scheme will be live by spring 2026.

To help with the infrastructure build, Neos Networks is partnering up with fellow network firms Openreach and Netomnia. Initial survey work has already begun with the aim of benefitting up to 28 public buildings in rural locations such as libraries, schools and doctors’ surgeries.

Commenting on the development, David Bruce, chief revenue officer at Neos Networks, said: “The build and deployment of this new infrastructure will provide councils with a cost-effective solution to offer new digital services at local sites. Much of the UK still has to deal with sub-par connectivity.

“This new network will ensure the availability of high-speed connectivity for citizens across urban, semi-rural and rural locations, as this project enhances digital and social inclusion across the region. We look forward to working with the county council as it promotes new social and economic opportunities for communities.”

Nottinghamshire County councillor Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management, added: “We are so proud to be leading this project. This appointment is great news as having better broadband in our communities will really help those who can’t afford or access high-speed broadband at home.

“Whole classrooms in rural areas could be online at once with no interruptions, and there will be more options to host virtual field trips to help broaden pupils’ educational experiences. And while face-to-face health advice is always the preference, having the option for a high-quality video call with a doctor could help to reduce waiting times.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and environment councillor, Carolyn Renwick, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting this project to bring better, faster broadband to our communities, particularly in rural schools, libraries and health facilities. As broadband services evolve, it’s important that we continue to keep pace to bridge the digital divide and make sure that our rural communities aren’t left behind.”