Full Fibre to light up 13 UK market towns with gigabit broadband

UK network providers’ drive to roll out fibre and other gigabit-capable broadband across the country has gained momentum over the past year, but market towns have still been neglected by major infrastructure providers, says wholesale telecoms network provider Full Fibre – something it aims to put right with its latest fibre broadband roll-out.

The company has announced that 119,000 homes and businesses in 13 market towns across Derbyshire, Staffordshire, West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire are set to benefit from access to a fibre broadband infrastructure.

Although the UK has started to deliver vital gigabit infrastructure, Full Fibre believes the larger network providers are focusing their efforts on dense urban areas, leaving rural regions behind. More than 2.5 million homes and businesses in the UK can now connect to a fibre broadband network delivered by an independent supplier, according to research published by the Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA), which added that interest and commitment were growing strongly in the independent network sector, with £5.6bn of investment and expenditure already spent or committed to be spent in early 2021.

INCA estimates intended capital expenditure by the sector from now until the end of 2025 at over £10.8bn, with operational expenditure of at least £1bn. The reach to 2.5 million premises displayed in the research represents over 110% year-on-year growth and compares with 52% from 2018-2019.

Full Fibre’s fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) investment into these market towns is said to signal the company’s commitment that everyone in every community should have access to ultra-fast, reliable services and the opportunities that come with it. The new investment is part of the company’s 2025 goal of reaching more than 500,000 premises.

This is Full Fibre’s third region announcement in less than a year and after bringing fibre to these 119,00 homes and businesses, it will be in over 250,000 premises. More information on delivery timeframes will be released as dig-out plans in the areas specified are confirmed.

“We are delighted to announce the extension of our network nationally and are looking forward to bringing fibre broadband to those in hard-to-reach locations,” said Full Fibre CEO Oliver Helm. “The areas we have chosen are currently relying on ageing copper connections that cannot meet the needs of consumers.

“As a wholesale infrastructure builder, Full Fibre is passionate about providing end-users with a choice of providers and a competitive marketplace that will drive innovation, better customer service and, ultimately, deliver better value for money for all. It is vital that everyone in a community has access to ultrafast and reliable services, and this latest announcement is a testament to that. We are looking forward to additional announcements down the line as we look to further expand our network.”