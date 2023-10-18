Neos Networks expands fibre net with London, Manchester datacentre estates

Noting that it recognised how important the right connectivity services are to fostering environments where UK businesses can thrive, and as it approaches 100 on-net datacentres in the country, network connectivity provider Neos Networks has added two new key datacentres to its UK-wide fibre network in London and Manchester.

The proactive investment in the expansion of its datacentre estate sees Neos Networks connect what it calls two highly significant sites, enabling more businesses to take advantage of its high-capacity infrastructure.

“We continue to invest in our datacentre offering, expanding the reach of our network to bring critical, core connectivity to more UK businesses,” said Neos chief technology officer Matt Rees. “And these two new locations will be highly significant in complementing the growth of the UK’s two biggest cities.”

The first site connected and now live is the Equinix MA5 datacentre in Manchester, making Neos one of the first to offer services out of that location. The second site, Telehouse South (THS), located in London’s Docklands and now the largest facility offered by Telehouse, will come on-net in the coming months. Both datacentres will be diversely connected with fibre and 100Gbps enabled, providing UK businesses with secure, reliable, high-capacity connectivity services that meet their business needs.

Equinix MA5 opened in the spring of 2022, and occupies a key strategic location in Greater Manchester that acts as the gateway to the North of England and beyond. It joins 11 other Equinix datacentres that Neos has on-net across its UK estate, as well as nine other sites across Manchester. Neos said MA5 boasts the highest level of security offering in the world, and predicts it will be highly influential in the continued development of Manchester’s fast-growing technology scene.

The interconnection hub offers remote geo-redundancy for the UK’s capital. Neos also expects THS to see huge demand for connectivity due to its location and support for one of the most critical interconnection points in the UK. It is in close proximity with Telehouse North and Telehouse North Two, where Neos experiences some of its highest demand for connectivity services.

“We see huge demand for high-capacity services from the Telehouse sites that we’ve brought on-net to date, providing reliable, resilient and secure connectivity to help power the UK’s financial services industry in London’s Canary Wharf,” said Rees. “And with Manchester at the heart of the UK’s digital tech scene, ensuring the availability of scalable, reliable connectivity is essential for digital services innovation and establishing the UK’s technology leadership.”

Services at the new locations will be available via the LiveQuote portal which provides prospective and existing customers with a quoting, ordering and price comparison service matching its own network against leading third-party offerings.

Neos also provides its services to businesses directly or through its network of resellers and partners.