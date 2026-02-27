UK direct-to-device satellite connectivity takes off with Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has flicked the switch on O2 Satellite, a satellite-to-mobile service powered by Starlink Direct to Cell, in a move that extends the operator’s landmass coverage from 89% to 95%, and brings mobile coverage to an area two-thirds the size of Wales for the first time.

The service is the result of a UK-first partnership with SpaceX, using Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellites to deliver connectivity direct to mobile devices using O2’s licensed mobile spectrum transmitted from space. The switch-on also follows recent approval by UK regulator Ofcom of the UK’s first licence for satellite-to-smartphone services.

The service allows users to connect via compatible smartphones by satellite when cellular coverage is completely unavailable, extending mobile connectivity into areas that have historically had no signal via traditional mobile coverage, the so-called “not-spots”.

At launch, O2 Satellite will support messaging, calls and data across a range of apps including WhatsApp, Messenger and Google Maps, with further applications to become compatible in the future. The service is initially available to customers with the latest Samsung smartphones, with support for other devices, manufacturers and apps to be introduced soon.

O2 Satellite has also been designed to complement O2’s existing mobile network, providing an additional layer of reassurance when users move beyond terrestrial mobile networks. This, says the company, will help people stay connected when travelling or taking part in activities such as hiking, climbing, water sports and sailing, offering extended connectivity options in rural, coastal and other remote locations.

As well as extending coverage to former not-spots, O2 says its satellite service is designed to act as a backup, helping customers stay connected in the event of a local cellular network outage.

“This is a defining moment for UK mobile connectivity, and a statement of our intent to keep innovating and ensure our customers can stay connected no matter where they are,” said VMO2 CEO Lutz Schüler. “We already have the UK’s largest 5G+ footprint and we’re not standing still, investing heavily this year in our mobile network to give O2 customers a brilliant, reliable service that they can depend on.”

Liz Lloyd, UK minister for the digital economy, added: “This is a major achievement for the UK and demonstrates leadership in next-generation connectivity. Being the first in Europe to launch direct-to-device satellite data services puts the UK firmly at the forefront of mobile innovation. O2 Satellite is a boost for growth and connectivity, and a strong signal of the UK’s leadership in the global digital economy.”

Stephanie Bednarek, vice-president of Starlink’s commercial sales, added: “Delivering Starlink Direct to Cell in partnership with Virgin Media O2 underscores the importance of keeping people connected no matter where they are. For the first time, millions of people across the UK will have access to data, voice and video through apps, and messaging in remote areas where terrestrial coverage isn’t available.”

At launch, O2 Satellite will be available as a £3-per-month bolt-on to all O2 Pay Monthly customers, and will soon be available to Ultimate Plan customers at no extra cost.