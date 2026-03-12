Zoom expands enterprise agentic AI platform

Zoom Communications has broadened the reach of its enterprise agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform, introducing new workflow orchestration capabilities across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone and Zoom CX.

Outlining why it has made the expansion, the AI-first work platform provider noted that as enterprises scale artificial intelligence initiatives, many remain limited to AI assistants that summarise conversations but rely on manual follow-through across disconnected systems. Moreover, it argued that while traditional collaboration tools capture dialogue and systems of record store data, execution often remains fragmented.

Fundamentally, Zoom said its agentic AI platform is designed to close this gap by embedding workflow automation directly into meetings, calls, chat and contact centre interactions so conversations automatically trigger action across enterprise systems. The updates are designed to extend the company’s system of action for modern work, enabling organisations to automate tasks, trigger cross-system workflows, and turn meetings, calls and customer interactions into completed business outcomes.

“The next phase of enterprise AI will be defined by the ability to move from conversation to action,” observed Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom. “Zoom’s agentic AI platform is designed to orchestrate action across systems, turning every meeting, call and customer interaction into a trigger for workflow automation.”

Key highlights include upgrades to the AI Companion, Zoom Phone and Zoom Workplace products. As regards the former, Zoom has introduced new capabilities for its Custom AI Companion add-on to empower organisations to build custom AI agents. The new AI-first work app is designed to help teams convert meeting conversations and insights into structured documents, data analysis and presentation content, working within Zoom Meetings for real-time co-creation without switching tools.

Zoom Phone’s new AI-powered capabilities have been built to enable automated post-call workflows, including generating customer records, drafting emails or SMS follow-ups and executing tasks. This is alongside enhanced customer engagement features to help teams prioritise high-value interactions and track performance.

Meanwhile, the next generation of Zoom Workplace is looking to introduce a streamlined user experience, featuring a central AI Companion workspace and real-time voice translation to break down language barriers and advanced deepfake risk detection to strengthen meeting security.

New features and updates in this domain include user experience simplification with a “cleaner”, more consistent interface across desktop, mobile and web that is said to reduce friction and cognitive load. AI Companion will have its own tab, providing a central, conversational work surface for real-time queries, writing and workflow automation. A new advanced meeting security technology intelligently detects synthetic audio or video in meetings and provides real-time alerts.

As AI Companion 3.0 rolls out across the Zoom Workplace app, Zoom Business Services and Workvivo, it will look to accelerate conversation-to-completion workflows via the 3.0 AI tech stack. Previously available only in a web browser, the upgrade uses Zoom’s expanded federated AI platform to securely connect conversations, enterprise data and apps, and drive meaningful outcomes.

Zoom revealed that the platform’s success can be gauged by the growth of AI Companion monthly active users, having more than tripled year-over-year in the fourth quarter of its 2026 financial year.