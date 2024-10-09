Zoom expands AI Companion capabilities, adds customisation options

Zoom is significantly expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with a range of features designed to boost productivity, streamline communications and enhance user experience.

Centred around AI Companion 2.0, the company’s AI assistant, the upgrades expand Zoom’s AI functionalities across its platform, from team chat and email to Zoom Docs and meetings, enabling users to synthesise information from multiple sources, including Microsoft Outlook or Google Mail and Calendar accounts.

During a press briefing ahead of Zoomtopia 2024 in San Jose, Smita Hashim, Zoom’s chief product officer, noted that AI Companion is part of the company’s efforts to make AI accessible to all users.

“Zoom AI Companion, which we launched a year ago, is included at no additional cost,” she said, adding that over four million accounts have enabled Zoom AI Companion, including 57% of Fortune 500 companies. “We believe all of our customers should be able to benefit from generative AI.”

Addressing concerns about data privacy, Hashim reiterated Zoom’s commitment to responsible AI development. “We do not use customer conversation data for training Zoom models or third-party models,” she said.

Zoom employs a federated AI approach, utilising multiple models including OpenAI, Anthropic and Llama to optimise AI quality and performance.

Hashim claimed this has enabled AI Companion to produce outputs with 36% fewer errors in transcriptions and 15% fewer errors in post-meeting summaries compared with Microsoft Copilot.