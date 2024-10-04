Meta fuels AI innovation in APAC with accelerator programme

Meta has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator programme for Asia-Pacific (APAC) startups that integrate Llama, its open-source AI model, into their products. The programme will provide developers with access to AI models and resources to help them build AI applications.

In Singapore, Meta has also launched an AI incubator programme, supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), to help 100 enterprises deepen their understanding of generative AI (GenAI) and Llama. Some 20 participants will also be mentored by technical and business experts to develop, refine and launch Llama-powered applications.

Philbert Gomez, executive director of DISG, said Meta’s AI incubator programme shows how Singapore continues to support businesses in embracing cutting-edge technologies like GenAI.

“By empowering local enterprises with both technical expertise and mentorship, this initiative fosters innovation and helps businesses unlock new opportunities through AI. We are proud to collaborate with Meta in this programme, which aligns closely with our National AI Strategy 2.0 to deepen AI capabilities and ensure that Singapore remains a key hub for AI development in the region,” he added.

The launch event for the two programmes was held in conjunction with the Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals at Meta’s APAC headquarters in Singapore. Over 720 companies and developers from across the region submitted projects showcasing Llama use cases in education, public services, and economic development. The top finalists from 13 markets showcased their solutions at the event, competing for grants to further their work.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said: “Open-sourcing AI helps ensure more people can access the opportunities that AI provides. I’m very encouraged to see the vibrant developer community in APAC and how governments are welcoming AI innovation and the benefits it will bring to the region.”

Traversaal.ai from Pakistan won the regional finals, receiving a $100,000 grant for the use of Llama to create a large language model specialising in Urdu, which is spoken by 250 million people globally. The first and second runners-up from Indonesia and New Zealand received grants of $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Globally, Meta has been working with governments, AI associations and incubators to drive AI innovation. It recently launched the Llama Impact Innovation Awards for startups that use Llama 2 or 3 to address social challenges. The National University of Singapore received an award for Aisee, a wearable assistive device to help visually impaired people “see” with the help of AI.

In December 2023, Singapore updated its national AI strategy to focus on driving more widespread adoption of AI; spurring people and businesses to operate with the ambition to be world-leading in AI; and working with stakeholders in and outside Singapore to exchange ideas and administer AI-enabled solutions at scale.