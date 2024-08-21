How open source is shaping AI developments

The Linux Foundation is doubling down on efforts to drive a more open environment for building artificial intelligence (AI) applications and facilitate enterprise adoption of the technology through open source.

“In open source, there are specific areas where there are opportunities to take advantage of collective development – and these aren’t just about source code,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, at the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit in Hong Kong this week.

One of the key projects that the Linux Foundation spearheaded this year is the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (Opea), a framework to make it easier for organisations to deploy and manage AI applications.

Opea, Zemlin explained, was designed to be the “Kubernetes of AI” in the enterprise, providing a standardised, open source platform for companies to build and deploy their AI models more efficiently.

“If we all start using the Opea framework, it will be much easier for you and everybody else to improve this platform and get quickly to what you want, which is the actual AI application in your enterprise.”

Zemlin also touched on the Linux Foundation’s work on the Unified Acceleration (UXL) Foundation, an effort by semiconductor manufacturers and industry players like Google Cloud to create a common hardware abstraction layer for AI workloads.

“Nvidia’s Cuda is the de facto standard for accelerated workloads around AI, but we see an opportunity for open, abstracted APIs [application programming interfaces] that can work across multiple silicon architectures,” he said. “This will help drive more competition and make it easier for developers to create tools for a variety of hardware.”