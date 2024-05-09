Red Hat bullish on APAC growth, targets automakers and SMEs

Red Hat remains bullish about its growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region amid growing sovereignty interests from enterprises that are turning to open source software amid uncertain geopolitical situations.

Speaking to Computer Weekly on the sidelines of Red Hat Summit 2024 in Denver, Marjet Andriesse, the company’s senior vice-president and general manager for APAC, noted that with the tensions between major powers, organisations in the region have mulling over their workload placement strategies.

Organisations, Andriesse added, are thinking if they should host workloads on major hyperscalers or run their own private clouds, which plays to Red Hat’s strengths as a proponent of hybrid cloud deployments.

“It makes our life a lot easier, because we’ve doubled down on open hybrid cloud, which means we don't care whether the workload is on-premises, in a private cloud or in a public cloud. You can run it anywhere you want,” she said.

That flexibility, Andriesse said, has enabled Red Hat to grow its APAC business in the “high double-digit” range, with a good balance of growth between mature markets like Japan and emerging markets like Indonesia.

At the same time, Red Hat has expanded its footprint in government, manufacturing and automotive, going beyond its strongholds in the financial services and telecoms industries.

Andriesse said the automotive sector is of particular interest to Red Hat, given that markets like China, Japan and South Korea are home to the some of the world’s automotive powerhouses. “We’re working closely with our ecosystem to see what we can do in the automotive industry, and so we've broadened our reach, which helps to fuel our growth,” she added.

In recent years, Red Hat has also been targeting small and midsize firms in its commercial business that’s fully driven by partners. Andriesse said the company has invested in its partner ecosystem to get them up to speed with Red Hat’s offerings and address the needs of the diverse APAC market.

“Even with AI coming, there is no one vendor that can do everything, so it's all about scaling through our ecosystem and we are doubling down on that,” she added.