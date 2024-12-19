Top 10 ASEAN stories of 2024

The year 2024 has proved to be pivotal for ASEAN, as key industries across the region embraced transformative technologies to navigate an increasingly digital future.

Major companies such as DBS and FWD led the charge in tapping artificial intelligence (AI), while companies such as Grab are adopting a platform strategy to drive its growth across diverse Southeast Asian markets.

Key developments in open source, cloud computing and digital resilience have also made waves across the region and globally, with companies such as Red Hat and Cisco expanding their presence and refining their offerings.

In this round-up of the top IT stories in ASEAN this year, Computer Weekly recaps some key themes that have been keeping CIOs and technology suppliers across the region busy throughout the year.

1. How DBS is industrialising AI across its business Southeast Asia’s biggest lender is building a strong data foundation and upskilling employees on data and artificial intelligence to realise its vision of becoming an AI-fuelled bank.

3. Sea-Lion explained: Southeast Asia’s first large language model The Sea-Lion large language model was built to cater to the language and cultural diversity of Southeast Asia, which is currently underserved by existing models that mostly originate from the West.

4. VMware’s APAC customers weigh in on licensing changes VMware customers in the region are concerned about higher costs even as they see the benefits of subscription-based pricing and product bundling in the longer term.

6. Inside Grab’s platform strategy Grab’s group CTO talks up the super app’s platform strategy, architecture and organisational structure behind its growth across diverse Southeast Asian markets.

7. Red Hat CEO on OpenShift evolution and AI moves Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks talks up how OpenShift AI and RHEL AI can work together to lower the cost of training and inferencing to drive AI adoption and the company’s traction with customers looking to move away from VMware.

8. Navigating the shifting sands of open source As open source matures, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation is grappling with issues ranging from licence rug-pulling and the rise of artificial intelligence to the changing dynamics of open source contributions.