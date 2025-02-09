Allianz PNB Life modernises insurance operations with cloud

Philippine life insurer Allianz PNB Life has rolled out a new cloud-based health insurance policy management software to improve customer experience and speed up product launches.

Developed by DXC Technology, the software, dubbed Assure Integral and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has enabled the insurer to launch new products 30% faster and its customers to receive insurance policies in five minutes instead of days.

The six-month project, undertaken by DXC engineers and industry experts, involved the integration of 12 different systems at Allianz PNB Life as part of broader efforts to transform and modernise the insurer’s operations.

Teh Kim Leng, regional chief operating officer at Allianz Asia-Pacific (APAC), said the project had set an internal record for a core system implementation that was both on time and on budget. “We are already experiencing increased service levels and customers are receiving policy contracts within minutes, instead of days. While speed is important, we are also committed to ensuring our customers’ data is safe and secure,” he added.

Noting that the insurance industry relies heavily on data for risk assessment, setting premiums and processing claims, DXC said its Assure platform provides comprehensive data management and security measures that meet Allianz’s standards.

“With over one billion policies on our platform, and 10% of the world’s premiums processed on our systems, DXC today serves 21 out of 25 of the world’s leading insurance companies,” said Ray August, managing director for insurance software and business process services at DXC Technology. “As the largest provider of core insurance systems, we are dedicated to meeting our insurance customers wherever they are on their digital transformation journeys,” he added.

Max Ang, insurance technology research advisor for APAC and senior analyst at Celent, a research and advisory firm, noted that insurers across the region have cited IT cost reduction, competitive advantage, cyber security and data protection as important to growth in 2025. “DXC Assure Integral is one of the cloud-native core systems we are highlighting to APAC insurers for consideration,” he said.

Insurers across the region have been doubling down on technology transformation initiatives that often involve the use of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve business processes, including underwriting, as well as enhance customer interactions.

For example, Prudential recently set up an AI Lab in Singapore that provides a platform for the company’s 15,000 employees to contribute ideas and experiment with AI applications, while Manulife is using generative AI to help its insurance agents tailor policy recommendations to clients.

Pan-Asian insurer FWD has also moved 97% of its applications to AWS and Microsoft Azure within three years as well as adopted DevOps and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) to be more agile and responsive to market needs.