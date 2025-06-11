AWS touts AI building blocks as key to customer innovation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is betting on cloud “building blocks” to empower the next wave of digital transformation, with generative artificial intelligence (AI) positioned as a foundational component as crucial as compute and storage.

During a keynote at the recent AWS Summit in Singapore, Mai-Lan Tomsen Bukovec, vice-president of technology at AWS, laid out a vision where accessible, scalable and secure cloud services enable developers and businesses to turn imagination into reality.

“What if you could build anything that you imagine?" Bukovec said. “At AWS, we give you the building blocks to build anything…and with them, we’ve seen you build remarkable things.”

A significant part of Bukovec’s address was focused on the suite of tools designed to make generative AI more powerful and accessible. These include EC2 p6 instances featuring Nvidia’s Blackwell chips and AWS’s custom silicon, including the fourth-generation Graviton processor and the Trainium 2 AI chip, which she claimed offers up to four times faster performance for training AI models compared to its predecessor.

These advancements, she noted, are already “changing the economics of AI,” with partners like Anthropic using the hardware to drastically cut training costs for its Claude foundation models.

The centrepiece of AWS’s strategy is Amazon Bedrock, a platform designed to make it easier to develop generative AI applications. Bukovec said the platform not only offers a choice of AI models, but also the ability to customise models with proprietary data using retrieval augmented generation (RAG), along with the integration of automated reasoning into Bedrock Guardrails.