ST Logistics teams up with Lenovo on smart warehouses

Singapore logistics firm ST Logistics has teamed up with Lenovo to automate key processes within its facilities through a new warehouse execution system and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered algorithms.

The warehouse execution system is designed to optimise the movement of goods within the warehouse, automatically charting the quickest and safest routes for transporting items to speed up order fulfilment.

In addition, Lenovo’s high-performance computing systems, including its ThinkSystem servers, will power AI algorithms designed to optimise goods storage, prioritising items ready for immediate shipping for easier accessibility.

“Through meetings and onsite visits, Lenovo gained a clear understanding of our goals and delivered more than just hardware and software,” said Lance Ong, deputy general manager for homeland security operations at ST Logistics. “Their support and ecosystem drove tangible outcomes, and we know we can always count on them. This strong foundation underpins our successful partnership.”

Beyond technological implementation, the partnership will also focus on upskilling ST Logistics’ workforce to ensure employees have the necessary skills to operate the new warehouse execution system, underscoring the importance of human oversight and interaction even within highly automated environments.

This initiative is particularly significant given the manufacturing sector’s substantial contribution to Singapore’s GDP. As the second largest contributor, the sector plays a vital role in the nation’s economic resilience and talent development.

Lenovo said its partnership with ST Logistics is also aligned with the Singapore Economy 2030 vision, which prioritises trade, enterprise, manufacturing and services. By creating a more efficient and sustainable supply chain ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to bolster Singapore’s competitiveness on a regional scale.

“This partnership with ST Logistics signifies a pivotal moment for Lenovo,” said Nigel Lee, general manager at Lenovo Singapore. “We have always been at the forefront of AI technology, and by integrating our solutions across ST Logistics’ supply chain processes, we’re not just optimising logistics; we’re pioneering a new era of intelligent and sustainable supply chains,” he added.