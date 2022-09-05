Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

As usual, it has been a busy few days as the last days of August gave way to September, with some significant moves at well-known vendors and channel players.

Lenovo The role might not be specified yet, but former VMware Americas channel chief Bill Swales will be joining Lenovo next month. He took to LinkedIn to share his move, praising the efforts made at his former employer. “I am beyond proud and truly grateful for all that our VMware Americas partner team has accomplished in conjunction with our partner ecosystem over the past four years,” he said. “A special thank-you to my direct reports, who I consider to be one of the best leadership teams that I have ever had the privilege to work with and our amazing partner ecosystem for the past few years. Our paths will absolutely cross again.”

NTT DATA UK&I The IT services player has appointed Ciaran McGuinness as a client partner to lead growth in the Irish tech sector. He has a CV with major vendor experience and comes with a firm grip on the market landscape in the country. “Ireland is an important market for NTT DATA UK&I so we are pleased to have Ciaran on board, bringing his deep understanding of customer experience and passion for finding solutions which blend people and technology,” said Roei Haberman, CRO at NTT DATA UK&I. “Ciaran has a proven track record of delivering transformations for clients, and alongside his knowledge of the local Irish market, he will bring that same experience to our current and future clients in this market.”

Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK The vendor has welcomed Russell Palmer as its new head of IT services. His CV that includes time at Microsoft and IBM. “Russell is exactly the professional we have been looking for to head up our IT services offering,” said Mark Ash, CRO at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK). “He has a proven track record of working both within startups and some of the largest tech companies in existence, demonstrating a firm understanding of the challenges and opportunities for both large-scale providers and the customers that rely upon them.”

Brother UK The firm has responded to the needs of the transport and logistics market with the appointment of Gary Morris to the new post of senior end-user client manager for those customers. He will work alongside the vendor’s channel to get products like label printers into the hands of those users. “The UK has more than 18 million square feet of speculative warehouse space under construction,” said Ged Cairns, head of the Auto ID Business Unit at Brother UK. “Gary’s wealth of experience and contacts throughout the industry will help us to effectively support the technology requirements of the fast-growing transport and logistics sector. He will develop on our unique position of being the only provider of mobile, desktop and industrial labelling machines alongside leading inkjet and laser devices, making us a one-stop-shop for warehouses’ printing needs.”