ADP shuffles executive pack to drive growth

Assured Data Protection (ADP) has shuffled its executive pack as the managed service provider (MSP) looks to have the right people in place to drive growth.

The firm has made the moves in response to a strong performance, with some of the key figures in the business being given fresh challenges and extended remits.

As a result, Stacy Hayes, executive vice-president for the Americas, has been appointed chief strategy officer (CSO), which is a newly created global role that will provide him with the chance to devise the future strategy for the firm. Meanwhile, Rob Mackle has been named chief revenue officer (CRO) for EMEA, after having delivered results as managing director of the region. Additionally, Brian Dutton will take on increased leadership responsibilities in the Americas.

Simon Chappell, CEO of Assured Data Protection, said the firm had seen significant growth in the past three years and wanted to keep that momentum going with the executive reshuffle.

“We’ve been experiencing really significant growth during our whole history, really, but in particular over the last three years, where we’ve kind of doubled down on investment, and that is coming from a number of areas. First being that we’ve hired more, reinvested everything that we’ve generated, which has clearly created more activity,” he said.

“We’re in an industry which has got massive tailwinds at the moment, because of the way that cyber attacks and ransomware attacks are happening all day, every day, and ultimately we’re the mitigation for that. We are in a good market from that point of view, and we’ve also had really good geo expansion as well. So we’ve been able to move successfully south in the Americas, into Latin North, into Canada and, more recently, we opened in France, which is going really well,” Chappell added.

He said the business was doing well, not only because it was positioned in a growing market, with the need to back up and restore after ransomware attacks on the rise, but also because of its business model.

“What I’ve found over the years is that if people do come under financial pressure, they tend to look to a monthly consumption and a service scenario to deliver,” he said.

Chappell said the business was growing organically and there was no ambition to enter into mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to bolster the reach of the business.

“We’ve got no M&A intentions. We feel like we’ve got such good momentum we can do this all organically,” he said.

He added that the executive appointments also indicated the strength of the firm’s corporate culture and the commitment of staff to build their careers with the MSP.

“Of the three guys who have just been promoted, two are founders, so we’re probably almost unique – a nearly 10-year-old company, and all five of us as founders are still heavily involved in the business,” he said.

“I feel like we’re finding really good, strong talent in the US and the UK because people seem to want to come and work with us. I think we’ve got a good story. There are no plans to buy any companies. There are certainly no plans to sell this company. We’re enjoying what we’re doing. We’ve got significant, double-digit organic growth year on year. Why would we change it?”