Innovation team expanding ADP horizons

Assured Data Protection (ADP) recently unveiled its innovation team, with a remit to identify vendor partnerships where the MSP could add value around its areas of backup and recovery expertise.

The long-time Rubrik partners kicked off the innovation team with the announcement it was bringing that backup knowledge to Nutanix environments and had made a hire to head the efforts.

Speaking to MicroScope, Rob Mackle, director and co-founder at Assured Data Protection, outlined the ambitions behind the formation of the team and where it was expected to add value to the overall business.

He started by explaining why the innovation team sat in a broader evolution of the business and why the idea of working with other vendors emerged from conversations with customers. “We were founded after seeing the Rubrik technology; we brought all our expertise into data backup, disaster recovery, and in recent years, brought cyber recovery and resiliency into the solution,” said Mackle.

“It was a natural progression for us to step from being a backup and DR [disaster recovery] provider more towards the security side,” he said. “We know the blurred lines now between backup and security; the space is overlapping all the time. Then we started to notice requests from customers around, ‘Can we do more than just backup, and can we do a disaster recovery and enhanced disaster recovery with the Nutanix platform?’”

Mackle said the idea was to work with vendors like Nutanix that offered the chance to take its existing skills and services to expand revenues.

“At Nutanix, disaster recovery is the first thing to be brought into it,” he added. “I’d say the key thing for doing it is that it doesn’t distract from our core Rubrik-powered services today, and that’s important. The innovation team are here to find complementary, adjacent services to our core business today.”