Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Although we are deep into summer and most thoughts have turned to when to take a break, the personnel departments continue to recruit talent. A number of moves in the past few days have caught the eye as channel players and those working with partners look to bring on board expertise to help deliver growth.

CDW The channel player revealed that Mukesh Kumar will join the company as chief services and solutions officer from today. He will lead CDW’s services and solutions business, comprised of our Integrated Technology Solutions and Digital Velocity practices. Kumar has a CV that stretches back almost three decades and joins CDW from Slalom Consulting, where he most recently served as president of the technology business. “At CDW, our purpose is simple: to make technology work so people can do great things,” said Christine A. Leahy, chair and chief executive officer at CDW. “Our customers trust us as a strategic partner to help them navigate the dynamic and increasingly complex technology ecosystem and achieve their business and mission goals. Our technology services and solutions capabilities are crucial to meeting them where they are in their full-stack and lifecycle journey. “Mukesh’s experience developing and scaling technology-based services and solutions will be invaluable as CDW continues to aggressively invest in these capabilities.”

Nexer Enterprise Applications The firm has appointed Chris Braisby as its operations director. He joins the Microsoft specialist at a time when the business has experienced strong growth and is looking to build on that momentum. “Chris is an experienced senior professional who will play a crucial strategic role in the Nexer team,” said Colin Crow, managing director at Nexer Enterprise Applications. “In a market where delivery quality, reliability and visibility are everything, his leadership will help us keep pace with demand while staying focused on what matters – long-term, high-impact outcomes for our clients.”

GCX Managed Services The red carpet has been rolled out to welcome Luca Simonelli as senior vice-president of channel and global alliances. His main mission will be to expand the firm’s channel base. He joins GCX from Cato Networks, where he served as vice-president for EMEA. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at OpenDNS (now part of Cisco), Lastline, Fortinet and Attachmate. “Luca brings not only deep technical expertise but also a passion for building strong partnerships and high-performing teams,” said Lorenzo Romano, CEO of GCX. “His leadership comes at a pivotal moment for our business, as we deepen our channel focus, accelerate our growth and push the boundaries of what’s possible in managed services, all to deliver greater value to our customers, partners and shareholders.”