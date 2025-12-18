Pax8 heralds the year of the MIP

Pax8 is closing out the year having widened its MSP base and seen its activity in the UK and EMEA increase significantly in 2025, after increasing its focus on managed intelligence providers (MIPs).

The cloud marketplace specialist started talking about MIPs earlier this year, referring to those managed service players using artificial intelligence (AI) and agents to provide increased insights to customers.

Nick Heddy, president and chief commerce officer at Pax8, said AI had levelled the playing field and enabled MSPs across the board to provide improved levels of service. “We have landed at the agentic inflection point, which we released in June, and it was a bold prediction; talking about it is necessary for a managed service provider, an MSP, to evolve themselves into this new agentic era, into a managed intelligence provider,” he said.

“Anytime you make a bold prediction like that and rename a category, you’re like, ‘Oh, what am I stepping into? I hope this goes well’, but the reaction from MSPs has been so overwhelmingly positive,” said Heddy. “It’s been really outstanding. We’re seeing lots of partners kind of divide into two camps and say [they] like what we’re doing. And then people will leave and start new companies and say, ‘I’m an MIP’. We’re seeing private equity get into it, and you hear probably about MSP roll ups; we’re seeing MIP roll ups that are happening already. It has been an amazing year from that standpoint.”

He said AI was having a significant impact on the channel and its customers, and that momentum around the MIP model would accelerate into next year.

“In SMB, it’s about getting more productivity out of the people,” said Heddy. “It’s about a multiplier effect. They don’t have an abundance of resources. They’re thinking about, ‘how can I compete with those who are bigger than me?’

“ I think that’s where AI and agents can really be that great equaliser, and it’s going to be adopted faster, because it’s easier to manage change for small business,” he said. “It feels like the first time that an enterprise-grade technology can be delivered to SMB [small and medium-sized business], and they can realise those gains and those benefits at a rate faster than an enterprise can. So, for me, it’s an exciting moment for small business.”