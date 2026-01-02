Acer: Channel can help drive greater AI PC adoption

With the Windows 11 refresh effect running its course, the focus in the PC world is to emphasise to users the benefits of making a move to enjoy the benefits of AI-capable machines.

Large numbers of devices have already been sold that include AI capability, and there are hopes in the industry that this year will see more users using the technology, with the support of partners.

Market watchers Context have been tracking the growth in the volumes of AI-Capable PCs that have been sold by distribution across Europe in the past year, with that number increasing over the course of 2025 to hit around 44% of all units sold.

The analyst house has noted that moves were continuing to be sparked by a need to get more current systems, rather than a demand for AI.

“AI-ready PCs are quickly moving into the mainstream of the European market,” said Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context. “The shift is being driven more by practical buying decisions around refresh cycles, operating system changes and device lifespan than by demand for specific AI features.”

That view echoed the line taken by Omdia, which said the end-of-life support for Windows 10 and the need to shift to Windows 11 was the primary driver for PC investment, not a sudden desire by users to adopt artificial intelligence.

Given the significant number of PCs that have been sold across Europe that can handle AI, there is a clear opportunity for the channel to build on that installed base and work with more customers, particularly SMEs, to help more users embrace AI.

Among those vendors urging the channel to encourage greater adoption of AI PCs is Acer. Cristina Pez, commercial director of B2B and education at Acer EMEA, recently spoke at an event underlining the extent to which AI-capable PCs have penetrated the market and how the channel could foster further adoption.

“The European market has already reached a significant result in terms of sales. To truly integrate these innovative tools, corporate trainings and the collaboration with our partners in developing pilot project are crucial. In fact, those represent key levers to turn artificial intelligence into an accelerator of innovation, supporting SMEs in their process of growth,” she said.

Referring to the education side of her brief, Pez indicated that this was a challenge that required a shift by educators to arm more students with the skills to adopt and use AI tools.

“Schools must be able to provide adequate digital literacy. Artificial intelligence offers new learning opportunities, making educational paths more personalised and inclusive, but it must always be supported by security, listening and training to develop skills such as data analysis, critical thinking and digital collaboration, enabling students to meet the needs of the digital era,” she said.

She noted that some of the concerns about AI replacing human skills were unfounded, particularly in an education setting. “Technological tools do not replace teachers – they free them, give them back time and allow them to have a clearer view of their students’ progress,” she said.