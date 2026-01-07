PC vendors put emphasis on AI, design and power

PC manufacturers know the migration to Windows 11, which led to so many hardware sales last year, is slowing down and that the focus must shift to enticing users with features and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

That message was already understood before the curtain was raised on Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas this week, with Acer among those stressing the importance of switching more users onto using AI.

The past couple of days have seen the major players on the PC world use CES as a backdrop to promote devices that can take advantage of agentic AI and give customers reasons to consider upgrades through 2026.

Announcements have come from Acer, HP, Lenovo and Dell, all emphasising that customers are looking for more capable technology that can support the demand for the latest AI tools.

Ken Wong, executive vice-president and president of solutions and services group at Lenovo, spoke of the changing dynamics as the vendor unveiled its agentic AI offerings.

“Customers tell us every day that they want AI to deliver value, but they don’t need more complexity,” said Wong. “With our Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage, AI Services, and AI Library, we give enterprises a clear starting point for AI, and our full-stack approach helps ensure AI agents deliver value in the parts of the business where they matter most.”

Lenovo quoted IDC research that is forecasting that agentic AI will be reshaping task delivery and performance at customers globally by next year.

Acer is also using CES as a venue to usher in a fresh wave of Swift AI Copilot+ PCs and Aspire models, which it expects to appeal to users looking for a combination of lightweight laptops that pack a punch in terms of processor power.

“Acer is committed to pushing technological boundaries while maintaining our dedication to sustainability,” said James Lin, general manager of notebooks at Acer. “The refreshed Swift Go and Aspire Vero laptops, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, embody our vision of delivering high-performance, eco-friendly products that meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

HP was also using CES to unveil several fresh products, the unification of its gaming brands under a single HyperX umbrella, as well as promoting the option of refurnished product.

The vendor indicated it was expanding the product range that was available in its certified refurbished portfolio to include more EliteBooks.

The scheme, which has been running in the US and France, will be available in the UK, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands from April.

“Organisations are increasingly implementing circularity into business practices, driven by consumer preferences, customer commitments and new government regulations,” said Grant Hoffman, senior vice-president of operations and portfolio for HP solutions. “As customers seek solutions to meet these needs, we’re driving a broader mix of HP Certified Refurbished devices with availability across more countries to provide reliable solutions that meet both their performance and sustainability requirements from a trusted technology leader.”

The focus at Dell was also around gaming, with the vendor announcing the return of its XPS brand later this year to provide stylised options for consumers.

“We’re getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming.” said Jeff Clarke, vice-chairman and chief operating officer at Dell Technologies. “XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet.

“We’re also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever. In gaming, we’re building on recent momentum and effectively doubling Alienware’s notebook lineup. These moves are about broadening our portfolio and expanding our coverage so we can reach more customers with the best products at every price point.”